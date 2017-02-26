WIAA state wrestling championship gallery

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Coleman High SchoolÕs Koltin Grzybowski celebrates his victory against Stratford High SchoolÕs Manny Drexler in their 106-lb WIAA Division 3 championship match during the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Stratford High School’s Manny Drexler reacts after losing to Coleman High School’s Koltin Grzybowski in their 106-lb WIAA Division 3 championship match during the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Coleman High School’s Caleb Gross celebrates his victory against Shoreland Lutheran’s Lucas Schevikhoven in their 113-lb WIAA Division 3 championship match during the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High SchoolÕs Eric Barnett tries to take down StoughtonÕs Hunter Lewis during their 106-pound WIAA Division 1 championship match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Barnett won the match 7-4. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High School’s Eric Barnett celebrates after his 7-4 victory over Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis during their 106-pound WIAA Division 1 championship match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High School’s Eric Barnett celebrates after his 7-4 victory over Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis during their 106-pound WIAA Division 1 championship match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Elkhorn AreaÕs Benji Peak pushes away the face of Hortonville High SchoolÕs Jacob Barnett during their 126-pound WIAA Division 1 championship match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High SchoolÕs Jacob Barnett lays on the mat as Elkhorn AreaÕs Benji Peak celebrates his 10-8 sudden victory win over Barnett after their 126-pound WIAA Division 1 championship match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
wrestling, GreenBayPressGazette, Wrestling, Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send