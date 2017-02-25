WIAA wrestling: Championship Saturday in Madison

MADISON – It’s championship Saturday at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Madison at the Kohl Center, and a team of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporters are on hand to chronicle the action.

Consolation wrestlebacks began at 11 a.m. for all divisions, and the March of Champions started at 6 p.m.

Follow us here for live results from all USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin area wrestlers.

WRESTLEBACKS

106 pounds

Division 1: Tom Dineen, Marquette University, dec. Justin Groshek, Stevens Point, 6-3

Division 2: Tyler Garriety, Lomira, dec. Tommy Larson, East Troy, 3-2

Division 2: Lucas Joniaux, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Quintin Gerhmann, Jefferson, 5-3

Division 3: Cian Fischer, Weyauwega-Fremont, dec. Anthony Rautmann, Random Lake, 4-2

113 pounds

Division 1: Jon Bailey, Sparta, dec. Cole Gille, Pulaski, 5-0

Division 2: Zachary Beck, Ripon, dec. Jacek Nickowski, Baldwin-Woodville, 8-6

Division 3: No area wrestlers

120 pounds

Division 1: Matt Anderson, Menomonee Falls, dec. Brandon Micksh, Kaukauna, 10-8

Division 1: Dylan Koontz, Stevens Point, ot dec. Francesco Schiro, Madison La Follette, 5-4

Division 2: Mike Smith, Amery, dec. Abel Brockman, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 8-4

Division 3: Josh Depies, Random Lake, dec. Caden Calabrese, Kenosha Christian Life, 5-1

126 pounds

Division 1: No area wrestlers

Division 2: Chase Katzenmeyer, Evansville/Albany, dec. Mitch Garvey, Freedom, 8-3

Division 2: Nathan Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Owen Matzek, Ellsworth, 2-0

Division 3: Andrew Gunderson, Cadott, pin Zachary Foth, Laconia, 2:59.

Division 3: Derek Marten, Stratford, dec.Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood, 5-0

132 pounds

Division 1: Trent Leon, Kaukauna, dec. Daniel Stilling, Elkhorn, 9-4

Division 2: Jordan Sarver, Nekoosa, dec. Tanner Deist, Wautoma/Wild Rose, 4-2

Division 2: Eric Bauer, Kewaskukm, pin Abraham Sell, Chilton/Hilbert, 3:38

Division 3: Jake Drexler, Stratford, pin Kolbe Ubersox, Darlington/Black Hawk, 1:59

138 pounds

Division 1: Nathan Lichtfuss, Hortonville, dec. Bryce Younger, New Richmond, 5-3

Division 2: