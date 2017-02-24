WIAA wrestling quarterfinals gallery

shares
Reedsville High SchoolÕs Isaac Roffers looks back at the scoreboard after his loss to Boyceville's Brock Schlough during their 160-pound WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Random Lake High SchoolÕs Chase Brouilette tries to navigate around Athens High SchoolÕs Marshall Westfall during their 182-pound WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Athens High SchoolÕs Marshall Westfall celebrates after pinning Random Lake High SchoolÕs Chase Brouilette during their 182-pound WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Spencer/Columbus High SchoolÕs Logan Zschernitz, right, gets ready to takedown Denmark High SchoolÕs Josh Frerk during their 285-pound WIAA Division 2 quarterfinal match at the 2017 Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Athens' Carter Brunke seems to injure his left shoulder after a match with Ladysmith's Trent Vollendorf during their Division 3 113-lb quarterfinals match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. T'xer Zhon Kha/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Random Lake's Levi Kohn, front, looks for a land while wrestles with Stratford's Mason Kauffman during their Division 3 152-lb quarterfinals match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. T'xer Zhon Kha/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Laconia's Caleb Hopp, left, pins down the head of Iowa-Grant/Highland's Drew Hennessey wrestle during their Division 3 182-lb quarterfinals match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. T'xer Zhon Kha/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Weyauwega-Fremont's Dylen Kicherer, left, works to break away from Clear Lake's Noah Wieczorek during their Division 3 220-lb quarterfinals match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. T'xer Zhon Kha/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Denmark High School’s Brock Bergelin, left, wrestles against Cedar Grove-Belgium High School’s Abel Brockman in their Divsion 2 120-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Denmark High School’s Brock Bergelin, top wrestles against Cedar Grove-Belgium High School’s Abel Brockman in their Divsion 2 120-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Cambellsport High School’s Cade Heisdorf, bottom, wrestles against Amery High School’s Mike Smith during their Division 2 120-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco High School’s Nathan Ronsman, bottom, wrestles against St. John's NW Mil. Ac/Br. Ac.'s Aidan Medora in their Division 2 126-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco High School’s Nathan Ronsman, right, wrestles against St. John's NW Mil. Ac/Br. Ac.'s Aidan Medora in their Division 2 126-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco High School’s Nathan Ronsman, bottom, wrestles against St. John's NW Mil. Ac/Br. Ac.'s Aidan Medora in their Division 2 126-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chilton/Hilbert High School’s Abraham Sell, left, wrestles against Nekoosa High School’s Jordan Sarver in their Division 2 132-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco High School’s Devan Vandenbush, right, wrestles against Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit's Sam Burzynski in their Division 2 152 quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Campbellsport High School’s Matt Koelbl, left, wrestles against Belmont/Platteville's Lucas Fugate in their Division 2 182-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wrightstown High School’s Matthew Van Eperen, bottom, wrestles against Prairie Du Chien/Wauzeka's Stephen Ronnfeldt in their Division 2 195-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wrightstown High School’s Matthew Van Eperen, bottom, wrestles against Prairie Du Chien/Wauzeka's Stephen Ronnfeldt in their Division 2 195-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Lomira High School’s Allan Klink, right, wrestles against Melrose-Mind/G.-E.-T.'s Dakotah Daffinson in their Division 2 220-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco High School’s Phil Rasmussen, right, wrestles against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal High School’s Nick Rueth in their Division 2 285-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco High School’s Phil Rasmussen, right, wrestles against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal High School’s Nick Rueth in their Division 2 285-lb quarterfinal match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament Friday, February 24, 2017, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
wrestling, GreenBayPressGazette, Reedsville High School (Reedsville WI), Wrestling, Gallery
