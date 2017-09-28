USA Today Sports

Wichita Heights (Kan.) QB Kvonte Baker is dropping straight Reggie Bush moves on defenders

Kvonte Baker of Wichita Heights (Photo: Hudl screen shot) Photo: Hudl screen shot

Video

You probably haven’t heard of Kvonte Baker. That’s about to change.

Baker is a diminutive 5-foot-10, 175-pound quarterback for Wichita Heights (Kan.) High. He’s a junior in his third year as a member of the Falcons varsity squad, and has taken a leading role as the team’s quarterback in 2017.

Now he’s making moves like Reggie Bush in his Heisman season. And no, that’s not an exaggeration. See for yourself:

Baker’s heroics against Wichita Southeast didn’t come in vain; the Falcons cruised to a 40-14 victory, thanks in large part to Baker’s dominance.

