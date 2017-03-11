Wientjes, Lamb lead Sully Buttes to Class B final

Eight points from the duo of Racquel Wientjes and Chloe Lamb over the final minute of regulation helped Sully Buttes down Ethan 37-35 and advance to the Class B championship game Friday night in Huron.

The Chargers trailed 22-16 with 2:18 left in the third, but a couple of free throws from Wientjes, followed by a putback by Lauren Wittler drew them within two entering the final quarter.

Kacey Bartscher knocked down a free throw to push Ethan’s lead to three, but Rachel Guthmiller responded for Sully Buttes with a game-tying triple.

Guthmiller pushed the lead to 29-26 with 4:07 left with an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Ethan clawed back to within one before Wientjes tacked on a couple more free throws to make it 31-28 with just over a minute left. Kacey Bartscher answered for Ethan with a game-tying 3, but Wientjes retaliated with a two-point bucket that regained the lead for the Chargers.

When the Rustlers pulled even with 30 seconds left, Lamb stepped up delivering the game’s next four points with a crucial steal sandwiched between the go-ahead bucket and game-sealing free throws.

Lamb finished the night with 12 points, two steals and an assist, while WIentjes notched 11 points and an assist. Sully Buttes was a perfect 9-for-9 from the line in the second half.

For Ethan, Rachel Hawkins and Kacey Bartscher finished with 12 points apiece. Ellie Hohn notched a couple of steals.

Ethan

Jessica Endres 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Miiller 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Hawkins 4-7 2-2 12, Janae Gustafson 1-4 2-3 4, Karly Gustafson 2-8 2-4 6, Ellie Hohn 0-3 1-2 1, Kacey Bartscher 3-7 4-6 12, Amanda Miiller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 11-17 35

Sully Buttes

Rachel Guthmiller 3-8 1-1 9, Racquel Wientjes 2-3 6-6 11, Kendra Kleven 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Wittler 1-2 2-2 4, Chloe Lamb 4-13 4-5 12, Brooklynn Bradford 0-0 1-2 1, Marinda Archer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 14-16 37

Ethan 12 9 4 10 35

Sully Buttes 5 7 11 14 37

3-pt FG: Ethan 4-8 (Hawkins 2-2, Gustafson 0-1, Gustafson 0-1, Bartscher 2-4), Sully Buttes 3-9 (Guthmiller 2-5, Wientjes 1-1, Lamb 0-3). Rebounds: Ethan 20 (Gustafson 7), Sully Buttes 21 (Guthmiller 5). Fouls Ethan 17, Sully Buttes 18. Fouled out: Bradford. Assists: Ethan 4 (Miiller 2), Sully Buttes 4 (Wientjes 1, Kleven 1, Wittler 1, Lamb 1). Steals: Ethan 5 (Hohn 2), Sully Buttes 2 (Lamb 2). Blocked shots: Ethan 0, Sully Buttes 2 (Guthmiller 1, Wittler 1). Turnovers: Ethan 12, Sully Buttes 11.

Selland leads SCW past Warner



After her team came up short in the semifinals last year, Myah Selland took it upon herself to make sure the Blackhawks didn’t meet a similar fate in 2017. The senior logged 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and two steals to lead Sanborn Central/Woonsocket to a 55-49 win over Warner Area in the Class B semifinals at Huron Arena.

Selland, a South Dakota State commit, picked up 10 of her points at the free throw line. She was 4-for-13 from the field.

Also scoring in double figures for SCW was Megan Poyer, who hit 5 of 6 shots for 14 points. Abby Doering added eight points.

After falling behind by 10 late in the first quarter, the Blackhawks went on a 22-5 run to take a 24-17 lead with 43 seconds left in the first half.

They pushed the lead to as many as 13 in the third quarter.

A Haylee Hanson 3-pointer made it 50-45 with just over a minute left in regulation, but SCW responded with three straight free throws to push the margin back to eight.

Laurie Rogers scored a game-high 21 points on 10 of 15 shooting. She fell a rebound shy of the double-double, adding three assists and a couple of blocks to her statline. Haylee Hanson also finished in double figures, scoring 17 with five 3-pointers. Mikala Hauge notched five assists and two steals.

The Blackhawks will square off with Sully Buttes in the Saturday’s championship game.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Megan Poyer 5-6 2-2 14, Kayla Olson 2-3 0-2 5, Maddie Vermeulen 2-4 1-2 6, Sarah Morgan 0-2 1-3 1, Tristan Ziebart 1-4 0-0 3, Abby Doering 4-8 0-0 8, Myah Selland 4-13 10-12 18. Totals 18-40 14-21 55.

Warner

Sydney Leidholt 2-4 0-0 6, Morgan Rozell 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Hanson 6-20 0-1 17, Alexis Boesl 1-5 0-0 3, Makala Hauge 0-7 2-4 2, Reilly Fuhrman 0-2 0-0 0, Laurie Rogers 10-15 1-1 21, Ashley Fischbach 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 3-6 49.

SCW 7 19 16 13 55

WARN 12 7 14 16 49

3-pt FG: SCW 5-10 (Poyer 2-2, Olson 1-2, Vermeulen 1-1, Ziebart 1-4, Selland 0-1), WARN 8-34 (Leidholt 2-4, Hanson 5-19, Boesl 1-4, Fuhrman 0-2, Fischbach 0-5). Rebounds: SCW 36 (Selland 17), WARN 32 (Hauge 9, Rogers 9). Fouls SCW 13, WARN 21. Fouled out: Hauge. Assists: SCW 11 (Selland 6), WARN 14 (Hauge 5). Steals: SCW 3 (Selland 2), WARN 5 (Hauge 2). Blocked shots: SCW 7 (Selland 6), WARN 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: SCW 11, WARN 7.