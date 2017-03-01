Wildcats' pressure, balance keys big first-round win

WILMINGTON – When Howard girls basketball coach Curtis Clack calls out “four,” that usually means full-court defense from the Wildcats and trouble for opposing teams.

18th-seeded Dover found that out firsthand Tuesday night as the 15th-seeded Wildcats’ pressure defense forced turnovers and turned those into easy baskets en route to a 73-35 win in the first round of the DIAA state tournament.

“That’s something we normally do – try to put pressure on people,” Clack said. “We also wanted to get into the game early, and if it works, we’ll keep it on for a little bit. If not, we’ll move to the next defense.”

It worked in spades for Howard as guards Na’Leigha Wright and Jaymail Hollis came up with the steals and finding Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins (the game’s leading scorer with 23 points) and others for lay-ups.

“We were all hype and ready to go,” Blatch-Huggins said. “We definitely wanted to get them off track and get an early lead.”

“I think we got a little rattled,” Dover coach Taylor Tuck said. “We saw their press and started rushing, we had too many unforced turnovers. We did a better job in the second half, but we were in too deep of a hole.”

Due to their defensive pressure, the majority of Howard’s 28 made field goals were from in close, as Blatch-Huggins and Wright combined for 40 of the Wildcats’ 73 points. They also got contributions from Ronnasia’s sister Ronnay and Shannon Winnington (eight points each) and center Kayla Rouse (six points).

“It’s very easy for us because we just play well together,” explained Wright, who collected 17 points, six steals and four assists.

“I call us a wheel, and we need every spoke in that wheel to turn properly,” Clack said. “When that happens, I think we’re just as good as anybody in the state.”

Tuck, in her first year as head coach, is pleased with how the Senators played this season.

“I want to them to be proud of the steps we’ve made this year,” she said. “It’s hard having a new coach, changing the culture and buying into a new system, but I think they’ve done a good job of that and playing as a team.”

Howard (15-6) will face second-seeded Caesar Rodney in the second round on Thursday. Dover, who was led in scoring by Sher’vohnia Tolson with 14 points, finished the season 9-12.