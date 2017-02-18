Wildcats signee P.J. Washington feels the love at tournament in Kentucky

Welcome to Kentucky, P.J. Washington.

The five-star Wildcats signee put on a show Friday night as Findlay Prep (Nev.) beat Hopkinville (Ky.) 94-75 in the Kentucky Lake Showcase at Marshall County High.

Washington had 23 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks and a steal. He was 7-for-13 from the field and 15 of his rebounds came on the defensive end. He is the team’s leader on the season in points, rebounds and assists.

Washington, who warmed up in a Kentucky shirt as he always does, was cheered by the Kentucky faithful (even though he was playing for the other team). After the game, he posed for photos with everyone from little kids to senior citizens.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Washington told USA TODAY High School Sports after the game. “The fans were amazing. It feels like home here. I love it.” Final minute here. PJ Washington has to have a triple-double. 22 points. pic.twitter.com/Shvij54pK3 — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 18, 2017 The game was a family affair for the Washingtons. Findlay Prep is coached by dad Paul Sr., his brother Spencer is on the team and mom Sherry made the trip.

“I have been watching all the Twitter feeds where everybody says they are driving down four hours or six hours to watch him play. That excites me a lot,” Sherry told VaughtsViews.com.

Findlay Prep faces Tennessee Prep on Saturday evening. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), led by Duke signee Gary Trent Jr., and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), led by DeAndre Ayton also are in action. Prolific faces Sunrise Christian from Kansas; Hilcrest faces The Rock School from Florida.