Wiley steps down as Manogue girls basketball coach

Carlnel Wiley resigned as Bishop Manogue girls’ basketball coach.

Wiley led the Miners for two years, going undefeated in league play during that time and winning two Northern 4A Regional Championships.

“I am incredibly proud of the last two years and what has been accomplished with the team of coaches and staff that I have been so fortunate to work with,” Wiley said. “This has been an exciting time for the woman’s basketball program at Bishop Manogue. I did what I set out to do, and have hopefully prepared the way for the next phase of growth. Most of all, I’m very thankful for the opportunity to have coached this incredibly talented group of young women.”

Wiley, 44, said has has applied for the open Nevada women’s basketball coaching position. And that he plans to stay in Northern Nevada.

He said spending more time with his daughter, Aaliyah, 10, was a big factor in stepping down from Manogue.

“I’m not out there hunting around for another high school coaching job,” he said.

The Miners lose four seniors from the team that won the Regional championship last month, Katie Turner, Malia Holt, Maddie Camacho and Shayla Carrier.

“A lot of people will be interested in that program,” Wiley said of Manogue. “The administration is fabulous, the parents are fabulous, the girls are fabulous.”

Wiley will also continue to run basketball camps in town, at the Nevada Basketball Academy, along with Eathan O’Bryant.

Manogue principal Bri Thoreson said in a news release, “We are very appreciative of Carlnel’s contributions, and have all felt pride and joy in watching the success of his teams these last two years.”