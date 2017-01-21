Wilke wins West diving invite

APPLETON – Matt Wilke of Appleton North/East took first place Friday at the Appleton West Diving Invitational.

Wilke finished with a score of 531.20 in 11 dives to outdistance Evan Bredesen of Neenah, who was second with 379.45.

Jackson Tutt of Appleton North/East finished third with 373.95 and Jose Martinez of Chilton was fourth with 316.00.

TOP FINISHERS

1, Matt Wilke, Appleton North/East, 531.20; 2, Evan Bredesen, Neenah, 379.45; 3, Jackson Tutt, Appleton North/East, 373.95; 4, Jose Martinez, Chilton, 316.00; 5, Nic Blando, Oshkosh North/Lourdes, 286.60; 6, Grant Lattery, Oshkosh North/Lourdes, 279.25; 7, Carson Swanstrom, Appleton West/Kimberly, 247.20; 8, Nicholas O’Brien, Appleton West/Kimberly, 245.40; 9, Anthony Blando, Oshkosh North/Lourdes, 241.70; 10, Brett Dykstra, Fond du Lac, 237.50; 11, Grant Swanstrom, Appleton West/Kimberly, 209.45; 12, Nick Pieper, Fond du Lac, 190.60; 13, Josh Kostad, Fond du Lac, 185.60.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Wausau West 2, Neenah/Hortonville/ Menasha 0

At Wausau, Nick Techeo and Christian Bardason each scored to lead the No. 1-ranked Warriors over the Rockets.

Preston Long recorded 35 saves for Neenah/Menasha/Hortonville.

The Rockets will play Green Bay Notre Dame today at 2:30 p.m.

N/H/M … …0 0 0 — 0 Wausau West … …1 0 1 — 2

Goals: First period – Nick Techeo (Josh Bohlin, Sam Sippel) 14:00. Third period – Christian Bardason (Bohlin) 15:43. Shots: WW 36, NHM 22. Saves: Preston Long NHM 35, Ryan Raff 22.

Northland Pines 6, Appleton United 3

At Appleton, Northland Pines pulled away with two goals in the third period to upend United at the Appleton Family Ice Center.

Erik Horman had two goals and Kieran Brosnan added another for United. Matthew Gruber had two assists with Greyson Maulick, Mitchell Lund and Erik Bargholtz having single assists.