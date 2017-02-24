Wilkinson, defense shine as Red Hook wins MHAL title

Back in 2007, Jessica Wilkinson was just learning the basics of basketball. The 8-year-old was learning the most rudimentary stuff, like where to place her fingers before attempting a shot.

Back then, the Red Hook High School girls basketball team captured a Mid-Hudson Athletic League championship.

It had been a while.

The Raiders hadn’t won the title since then. But during that decade, Wilkinson honed those skills and eventually became a stalwart for Red Hook, breaking the program scoring record this season.

Worth the wait, they would say.

The senior had 19 points and five steals to lead Red Hook over Pine Plains, 50-37, on Thursday in the MHAL final at SUNY Ulster.

“It’s a great feeling because we’ve got a core of seniors and it’s been one of our goals for a while,” Raiders coach Andrew Makebish said of the title. “It’ll be nice to be able to look back say, ‘We did this.’”

Red Hook got it done with a dominant second half in which Pine Plains was held to 17 points.

Alexa Franceschi added eight points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (17-3). Chrissy Gildersleeve added seven points and four rebounds, and Kalie Harrison had seven points and three assists.

Red Hook was without power forward Megan Jankowiak, who twisted her ankle in their MHAL semifinal win over Franklin D. Roosevelt. Erin Hare was called on to fill in. She hadn’t received much playing time during the regular season, but she excelled defensively with four blocks against the Bombers.

“When her numbers was called,” Makebish said, “she certainly rose to the occasion.”

The Raiders trailed 20-19 at halftime — after a two-point second quarter — but Red Hook pushed ahead in the third, thanks to its pressure defense. Crisp ball movement created open shots, Makebish said. Red Hook took a 35-28 lead into the fourth.

Bella Starzyk scored 16 points for Pine Plains (13-6). Her sister, Ashley Starzyk, added 10 points and Frances Snyder had eight.

Red Hook is expected to earn one of the top seeds in the Section 9 Class A playoffs, which begin next week. The Raiders are among the contenders with Cornwall and Wallkill. Pine Plains, however, isn’t just a small Class C pushover. The Bombers reached the state final four the previous two seasons and are again a favorite to claim a section title.

“It’s nice to get a win like this, but each game is something onto itself,” Makebish said of the playoffs. “There isn’t any carryover from this. We’ll have to give our best and do it all over again.”

