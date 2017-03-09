Will the Bucs stop in the Semifinals?

Two years ago, the Caravel boys basketball team went 3-17.

At 6:30 Thursday night, the Buccaneers will meet St. Thomas More in the semifinals of the DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Caravel (17-6) is on a dream run as the 19th seed in the 24-team field, knocking off No. 14 Hodgson, No. 3 Salesianum and No. 11 Sanford so far.

Only the Ravens stand between the Buccaneers and their first finals appearance since 2008 when Caravel won its only state title. And coach Mark Tobin doesn’t want his team to wake up now.

“We’re using house money,” Tobin said. “We’re just going with it. It’s a great experience. I have nothing but smiles with these kids. They’re enjoying the moment, and they’re playing in the moment.

“Every day, I tell them, ‘No one picked you. Seize the moment. When you walk out there, smile. Because you’re not supposed to be here.’ That’s the way they’re playing, a little more comfortable, a little more relaxed, which is helping.”

Tobin, in his 22nd year as a coach, is in his third year at Caravel. After that 3-17 start, the Buccaneers improved to 12-8 last year. And now …

“These kids, they’re growing up right in front of my eyes,” Tobin said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

But it gets harder as you go along, and second-seeded St. Thomas More (19-3) downed the Buccaneers 56-44 on Jan. 14 at Caravel. Leading scorer O’Koye Parker had 20 for the Bucs that day, but the Ravens countered with five 3-pointers from guard Alvin West.

“They drove the ball off the perimeter on us, and then they made a lot of 3-pointers,” Tobin said. “… We’ve really got to hold the line on them and make sure we don’t give them free looks.”

St. Thomas More will be making its first semifinal appearance, and coach Cheston Boyd knows everything changes when you get this far.

“This is the state tournament,” Boyd said. “It doesn’t help you to have played anybody before because Caravel is on a roll. Several upsets on their way to the final four. We were watching them play [Sunday], and they’re grooving.

“They’re sharing the ball much better than the first time we saw them, and their guys are knocking down shots.”

The second semifinal pits the dynamic backcourt of ninth-seeded St. Georges (19-4) against the overwhelming presence of 7-foot-2 center Zubi Nwankwo of fifth-seeded Smyrna (21-2).

The Hawks knocked off top-seeded Mount Pleasant 64-48 in the quarterfinals on Sunday night, with point guard Kyson Rawls scoring 23 points and shooting guard Nah’Shon Hyland adding 13. Rawls, a senior, will be playing his eighth career game at the Bob as St. Georges shoots for its third trip to the final in four years.

“You’ve got to prepare for the two guys who have been in this moment before,” Smyrna coach Andrew Mears said.

The Eagles have won 16 straight since losing twice at Slam Dunk to the Beach. Smyrna dominates the boards with Nwankwo and 6-5 sophomore Jaymeir Garnett, while junior guard Caleb Matthews is a constant perimeter threat.

“We’re going to try our best to contain them,” Rawls said. “We know they have a lot of talent. They’re a great team, so we’ve got to do everything we can to prepare.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ