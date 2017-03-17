Willamston's Watters part of Class B all-state squad

Maddie Watters sensed early the Williamston girls basketball team had the ingredients for another successful season.

That belief was further cemented halfway through the season for the junior guard based on the work ethic she noticed daily and the contributions of the coaching staff.

Watters wanted to do her part to make the season as successful as possible. And she delivered all year for the No. 3-ranked Hornets to recently earn recognition as an Associated Press Class B first team all-state selection.

“I just wanted to work hard and do good for my team,” said Watters, who averaged 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and made 47 3-pointers in the regular season. “Whatever I could do, I wanted to help them with whether it was scoring or defensively. I knew mostly it was whatever I could do for my team. I wanted to do for them.”

Watters, who has Division I offers from Ball State, St. Bonaventure, Tennessee-Martin and Western Michigan, surpassed 1,000 career points and set a school single-game scoring record with a 38-point performance against East Lansing during her successful season. While she increased her scoring, Watters thought she also made improvements defensively.

The contributions from Watters played a part in league, district and regional titles this season for Williamston. The regional championship was the first in 24 years for the Hornets, who finished a win shy of making it to Breslin Center.

“It meant so much that I could be a part of this team and help us get to where we were this year,” Watters said. “It’s always been a goal throughout the whole team’s career in high school to get to the Breslin and do something. The fact that we made it all the way to the quarterfinals meant everything to all of us because we’ve worked so hard this year.”

And the experience provides motivation to do even more next season.

“Getting all the way to quarterfinals is just like crazy that we were so close,” Watters said. “I know that will give us a big drive for next year because we know we have the ability to get where we did.”

Ithaca junior Kayla Belles joined Watters as a first team all-state selection after helping the Yellowjackets to league and district titles. She also surpassed 1,000 career points this season.

Corunna’s Maddie Birchmeier, Olivet’s Teona Feldpausch, Alma’s Kenzie Seeley, Lakewood’s Gabie Shellenbarger, Fowlerville’s Elie Smith, Stockbridge’s Jessi Taylor, Perry’s Alyssa Welsh and Ionia’s Jaylynn Williams were honorable mention all-state selections.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.



CLASS B ALL-STATE

