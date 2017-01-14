Wrestling William Penn 39, Wilmington Charter 31 By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email William Penn's wrestling team celebrates their win over Wilmington Charter after their teammate Charlie Hope pinned Wilmington Charter's Kyle Lank in the 285 pound match. William Penn's Nick Lane (left) tries to gain control of Wilmington Charter's Le Day Womack in the 182 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Myles Goodson (top) holds the arm of Wilmington Charter's Garrett Thomas in the 220 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Messiah El (right) quickly takes control of Wilmington Charter's Spencer Goff in the 195 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Le Day Womack (top) and William Penn's Nick Lane battle for position in the 182 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Erik Rodriguez (back) picks up William Penn's Luis Rodriguez in the 160 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Le Day Womack (right) picks up and slams William Penn's Nick Lane to the mat in the 182 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Erik Rodriguez (right) wrestles William Penn's Luis Rodriguez down to the mat in the 160 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Joe Bedwell (right) tries to get away from a hold by Wilmington Charter's David Flanigan in the 152 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Erik Rodriguez (left) and William Penn's Luis Rodriguez wrestle in the 160 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Gary Walsh (left) is held down on the mat by Wilmington Charter's Jaeah Yoo in the 145 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's John Garcia (top) brings Wilmington Charter's John Garcia down to the mat in the 138 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Ryan Juarez-Robertson (left) and Wilmington Charter's John Garcia wrestle in the 138 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Ryan Juarez-Robertson (left) and Wilmington Charter's John Garcia lock arms in the 138 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Vedant Patel (left) and Wilmington Charter's Jessey Muaka battle for position on the mat from their knees in the 126 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's William Assmann (bottom) pushes away Wilmington Charter's Quinn Huddleston to prevent from being pinned in the 132 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Anthony Rispoli (right) holds Wilmington Charter's Thomas Dempster down on the mat in the 120 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Anthony Rispoli (right) and Wilmington Charter's Thomas Dempster wrestle in the 120 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Dominic Ball (left) and William Penn's Brandon Pike battle for position in the 113 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Brandon Pike waits to shake the hand of Wilmington Charter's Dominic Ball after defeating him in the 113 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Anthony Rispoli (top) holds Wilmington Charter's Thomas Dempster down on the mat in the 120 pound match at William Penn High School. William Penn's Charlie Hope (top) pins Wilmington Charter's Kyle Lank (bottom) in the 285 pound final match to take a 39-31 win over Charter at William Penn High School. William Penn's wrestling team holds Charlie Hope up in the air after defeating Wilmington Charter's Kyle Lank in the 285 pound match to defeat Charter 39-31. Wilmington Charter's David Flanigan (right) wrestles William Penn's Joe Bedwell (left) in the 152 pound match at William Penn High School. Wilmington Charter's Carter Lamey (top) wrestles with his headgear over his eyes in the 170 pound match against William Penn's Ulises Pizarro at William Penn High School. wrestling, NoFront, William Penn High School (New Castle DE), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Milford Invitational Wrestling Tournament Gallery Saturday at Beast of the East Video Ketcham, John Jay wrestling on rivalry 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest