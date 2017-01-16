Williams Field kicker Brandon Ruiz commits to ASU

Arizona State football filled one of its biggest needs for 2017 and beyond Monday with a commitment from kicker Brandon Ruiz of Gilbert Williams Field High School.

Ruiz decommitted from Alabama on Sunday then followed up by announcing via social media that he will stay home to follow Groza Award winner Zane Gonzalez at ASU. He is rated as the nation’s No. 2 prep kicking prospect by 247 Sports and made USA Today All-American second team.

Proud to Announce That I Will Be Staying Home and Committing to Arizona State University!🔱🔱🔱 #ForksUp https://t.co/XxCSJOYIaC —

Brandon Ruiz (@BrandonRRuiz) January 16, 2017

Gonzalez finished his ASU career as the major college leader in field goals and points by a kicker. He was the Sun Devils’ third unanimous All-America as a senior. He won the Groza Award for national Kicker of the Year as did ASU’s Thomas Weber in 2007.

ASU’s backup kicker in 2016 was sophomore John O’Brien and kicker has been a recruiting priority.

Ruiz recently played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and is ASU’s second commitment from that game following Texas running back Eno Benjamin. He is ASU’s 15th commitment, five of whom already are in school this semester. Signing day for others is Feb. 1.