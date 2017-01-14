Williamston girls down Fowlerville in CAAC White showdown

WILLIAMSTON – Elana Lycos has been around the block a couple of times.

The senior knows the expectations within the Williamston girls basketball program. She helped raise the bar as a three-year varsity player for a program that’s been nothing short of consistent since her arrival on campus.

And while the Class B No. 2-ranked Hornets have unfinished business after last season’s regional semifinals loss, everything hasn’t been smooth sailing. The offense, at times, has been stagnant, and coach Pete Cool has been on the lookout for someone who can provide a scoring spark when needed.

Lycos has answered that challenge over the past two weeks and she did it again Friday night with a 13-point performance off the bench in Williamston’s 62-33 victory over CAAC White rival Fowlerville at Williamston High School.

“I’ve just been trying to hit the shots that my teammates give me,” said Lycos, who is one of two seniors on the roster. “They’ve been working hard to get me those open shots, and I feel it’s my role to make them.

“I feel like we have needed to make some shots, and, as a senior, I got to step up. My teammates are providing that for me.”

It was Lycos who helped the Hornets (10-1, 4-0) open the floodgates in the second quarter after a back-and-forth first quarter seemed to give the Gladiators (7-3, 2-2) the confidence necessary for such a tough task.

She knocked down two 3-pointers during Williamston’s 16-4 run in the second quarter that eventually separated the two conference foes.

“She’s a really good shooter, it just hasn’t been there,” Cool said. “Confidence-wise, it’s kind of a “let it fly” mindset. It’s not a surprising thing to us because we practice all the time and she’s making those.”

Senior Halle Wisbiski, who scored eight points, ignited an 11-4 run early in the third quarter, which put the Hornets up by 17. Junior guard Maddie Watters scored four of her game-high 18 points during that stretch.

Fowlerville sophomore Meghan Douglass believes her team “got ahead of ourselves” after a strong showing in the first quarter. And she said the Gladiators’ focus on controlling Watters, who is averaging 18 points per game, backfired in the long run.

“We definitely tried to prepare for matchups and not letting certain people score, like Maddie Watters,” said Douglass, who scored a team-high 10 points. “I think we overlooked the rest of her teammates.

“I feel this is going to make us work harder because we’re going to want to get them the next time even more.”

Williamston freshman Kenzie Lewis added eight points and seven assists. Junior Allison Peplowski grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Gladiators’ Elie Smith scored five points, while Jackie Jarvis and Sarah Matlock pitched in with four points each.

