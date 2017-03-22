Williamston's Tom Lewis named Class B coach of the year

Last year was about rallying a team in the midst of adversity.

This year, it was more about basketball for Williamston interim coach Tom Lewis.

The on-the-court results were strong for the Hornets in both instances under the leadership of Lewis.

Williamston won a second straight regional championship and found itself one of the final eight teams standing once again this season under Lewis, who leads the Associated Press Class B all-state squad as the coach of the year.

Lewis guided the Hornets to a 21-5 record, an outright CAAC White title and had them seconds away from advancing to Breslin Center for a second straight season. Williamston sent home top-ranked Wyoming Godwin Heights on its way to a regional title and came close to getting past No. 2 River Rouge in the quarterfinals for a second straight year.

RELATED:

Boys basketball state finals: Five things to watch

“I think going into this year, those kids wanted to get back to Breslin so bad they were willing to do anything preseason and in-season to really make that happen,” said Lewis, who has served as Williamston’s interim coach since last March when Jason Bauer was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“We kind of put our head down and we all created a plan and I said this is what needs to happen. We definitely had some bumps in the road. We were just trying to get better. We really had that Godwin game in the back of our mind the whole season. We had to earn our way to get to that game, and we figured if we could get there and compete, we could try and claw our way back.”

Lewis knew there would be a target on the Hornets’ back after reaching the Class B state semifinals last season. Being a marked team took some getting used to for a younger Williamston squad in the season’s early stages. But that eventual realization set up a strong finish that saw the Hornets win 10 of their final 12 games.

“Midseason, we had a little bit of a lull, but we got out of it,” Lewis said. “I think the St. Johns game was a huge game for us at home. I kind of saw a different look in their eye, and at that point I think they understood the level of intensity we needed going forward.”

Senior Sy Barnett was one of the key performers for the Hornets this season and is one of two Lansing area players to earn Class B second team all-state honors. Lewis said Barnett’s desire to win helped Williamston to success.

“I used him all over the court both offensively and defensively and he was such a difference maker even for those young guys who had the experience of last year,” Lewis said. “He was a senior, he had been in some big games and obviously he’s a tremendous football player. He kind of brought that swagger to our team.”

Sexton senior Zhervontae Smith also was a second team all-state selection.

Area honorable mention all-state selections included Lansing Catholic’s Chuck Plaehn, Ovid-Elsie’s Carson Vincent, Eaton Rapids’ Drew Shafer, Alma’s Konner Vedrode, Olivet’s Delbert Redfield, Corunna’s Jaron VanFleteren and Levi Lehman and Isaiah Hoag of Ithaca.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.