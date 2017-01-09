Willie Taggart lands RB Darrian Felix at Oregon

Ya Ma it's OREGON ‼️ #COMMITED#QUACK pic.twitter.com/tIhK2L3D5C — Darrian Felix (@Dhat_6) January 8, 2017

Willie Taggart is making moves at the University of Oregon, and he’s bringing some Florida speed with him.

On Sunday, Taggart received a commitment from Fort Myers all-purpose running back Darrian Felix, who picked the Ducks ahead of scholarship offers from 29 other programs, including Clemson, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee, and a handful of other national powers.

Needless to say Felix is a big get for the Ducks. He was a prodigious star out of the backfield as a senior, running for 1,477 yards and 20 scores while also adding three touchdowns and nearly 200 yards through the air. On paper, he’s an almost perfect fit for an uptempo Ducks offense that is expected to get an extra turbo boost from Taggart’s arrival.

Perhaps Felix can play a role in that now, too.

“It’s my childhood dream school,” Felix told 247 Sports. “I talked to my mom and my close family first. I prayed and thought about it and decided to do it.

“I’m going to bring big things to Oregon. Lots of speed and touchdowns and a great person.”