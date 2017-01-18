Willie Taggart not wasting time, as flurry of players tweet out Oregon offers on same day

Since taking the job as the new head football coach at Oregon on Dec. 7, former South Florida boss Willie Taggart is not wasting any time on the recruiting trail.

Some of the proof came in a series of tweets late Tuesday night.

Like clockwork, recruits from the Class of 2017, 2018 and 2019 tweeted out the offers they had received from Oregon.We counted six of them in a single hour, and up to nine total.

Extremely Blessed To Have Received an Offer From The University Of Oregon ! #ScoDucks 💚 #WinTheDay 🦆 pic.twitter.com/StZhCQRz99 — Max Williams (@maaaax_1) January 18, 2017

ALL GLORY TO GOD! THANKFUL TO HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON! #SCODUCKS🐣 #WTD pic.twitter.com/XquiwewRxf — Bryan 💯 (@b_richesss) January 18, 2017

All Glory to God… Truly Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Oregon 🙏🏾🐣💚💛 #ScoDucks #WinTheDay Shout out to@premiumsportsla pic.twitter.com/tB3llXtdSq — Devon Cooley(Cooley) (@7Cooley) January 18, 2017

I'm truly blessed and excited to say that I've received an offer from the University of Oregon!🐣💚💛 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/vDS7qB7LoH — ⚡️Isaiah Smalls⚡️ (@Zay_For6) January 18, 2017

Those offers followed several more from during the day on Tuesday, including Class of 2017 offensive guard and UCLA commit Kanan Ray.

Blessed to say I've received an Offer from the University of Oregon. #WTD pic.twitter.com/wqAgTJPr1O — Kanan Ray (@KananRay) January 17, 2017

Honored to say that I have received a scholarship offer from the University of Oregon! pic.twitter.com/6q5rf6dErf — Cameron Rising (@crising7) January 17, 2017

That’s a lot of green and yellow, we know. With two weeks to go before National Signing Day, Taggart and the Ducks are making a strong push not just for this class but for the future.

Oregon now has the 33rd-ranked class according to the 247 Sports Composite Team Rankings.

As he takes over for Mark Helfrich, who had the Ducks in the CFP national title game just two years ago, Taggart certainly has hit the ground running in trying to return the Eugene school to its previous gridiron glory.