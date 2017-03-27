Gallery Wilmington Charter 9 , Conrad 0 By USA TODAY Sports March 27, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Charter sophomore Taylor Gillis throws to first for the out. Gillis went 3-5 with a home run in a 9-0 win at Conrad Friday. Conrad shortstop Sarah Bessel fields a ground ball in the second inning against Charter School of Wilmington. Charter junior Antonia Browning pitches in the third inning against Conrad. Charter School of Wilmington defeats Conrad 9-0 at Conrad Friday. Conrad's Juliana Testa makes the catch in right field. Charter sophomore Taylor Gillis rounds third after hitting a home run in the first inning against Conrad. Gillis went 3-5 with a home run and a triple in a 9-0 win at Conrad Friday. Charter junior Antonia Browning pitches a one-hitter against Conrad. Charter School of Wilmington defeats Conrad 9-0 at Conrad Friday. Conrad outfielder Sophia Zack attempts to get a bunt down. Conrad senior Sarah Bessel takes a moment to compose herself before pitching. Charter sophomore Taylor Gillis is congratulated by Eileen Voltz after a triple against Conrad. Gillis went 3-5 with a home run in a 9-0 win at Conrad Friday. Delaware, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Gillis, Browning lead Charter to softball win News HIGH school scoreboard March 25 News High school scoreboard, March 25