Winchester (Mass.) ends nation's longest field hockey winning streak by Watertown (Mass.)

Everything eventually comes to an end, even winning streaks that can seem unstoppable. Case in point: the Watertown (Mass.) field hockey team finally lost a game on Monday … after nine years.

Indeed, 185 games after its last loss, the Watertown Raiders fell 3-0 to Middlesex League rival Winchester. The loss ended a run of 124 straight victories and 184 games without a loss. You can see the final seconds tick off the clock in the victory below.

The key to the stunning victory? Winchester played without an iota of fear, according to postgame interviews with the Boston Globe.

“We had the chance to go in and make history,” Winchester senior Mariah Redler told the Globe. “And this year there was more of a chance, I could just feel it. We went into this game differently, it wasn’t just Watertown who came in with this winning streak, it was just a regular game. Just having that attitude was the biggest part of winning.”

Winchester senior Madison Micciche scored the first goal on an unassisted effort with 15:05 left in the first half, then helped set up Clare Moloney-Kolenberg, who found the back of the net out of a scramble to make the score 2-0. Freshman Niki Micciche, Madison’s sister, rounded out the Winchester scoring in the second period and the Sachems held on from there.

History makers!!! WInchester 3 Watertown 0!!! pic.twitter.com/jiS2PrdDdh — Dennis Mahoney (@whsmahoney) September 11, 2017

The last Watertown loss came in November of 2008, a state semifinal loss (3-2 to Hopkinton). Now the Raiders will start over, and try to overtake someone above them for a change, too.

“I don’t think we are surprised,” Winchester coach Michelle White told the Globe. “Going into the game, the whole time even in preseason we thought we had a chance in this game, just like any game. I’m not sure that we thought we were going to go and score three goals and have a shutout, but I’m not surprised by it.

“Watertown always gives us a good game, and they kept pushing, we were tired and they kept on us.”