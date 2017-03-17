Winners crowned in the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest

The voting is complete and three high school basketball players have earned their spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

After the bracket-style American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote through four rounds over the last month, these players will be making the trip to Arizona during Final Four weekend for the nationally televised event. The event airs CBS on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 pm. ET.

Dunk contest: Jay Shropshire, a 6-1 guard from Chattooga (Ga.), beat Jaylen Sebree, from Christian County (Ky.), with 52% of the vote in the final.

Boys three-point contest: Cooper Neese, a 6-3 guard from Cloverdale (Ind.), beat Josh Kollman, from Bothell (Wash.), with 58% of the vote in the final.

Girls three-point contest: Natalie Sanchez, a 5-8 guard from Burges (Texas), beat Bethany Wolph, from Valley Christian in Arizona, with 56% of the vote.

The other participants in each event have been chosen by a panel of experts. The slam dunk contest will have four competitors with six competitors in each of the three-point events.