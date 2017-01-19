Winning coach in 84-2 rout calls game 'no win situation,' calls for change

Wendy Bartlett, the coach of Ranchview’s (Irving, Texas) girls basketball team, explained on Twitter Wednesday how her team ended up winning 84-2 against North Hills Prep (Irving, Texas).
The game was one of three lopsided scores in Texas recently, but Bartlett was especially upset that North Hills, a charter school, was placed in Ranchview’s division.
“We gained nothing from tonight, and it’s not fair to either team to have to be in this situation,” part of Bartlett’s tweet reads. “I’m upset by a few things … UIL should be ashamed for putting kids in this position. The majority of the charter schools just can’t compete at the level needed to be successful and when is enough enough? We’ve been going through this for THREE years. Should we not allow our kids to play a district game for three years?”
Bartlett goes on to defend the integrity of her players, and calls for change.
