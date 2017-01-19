Winning coach in 84-2 rout calls game 'no win situation,' calls for change

Wendy Bartlett, the coach of Ranchview’s (Irving, Texas) girls basketball team, explained on Twitter Wednesday how her team ended up winning 84-2 against North Hills Prep (Irving, Texas).

No win situation that stinks for ALL kids involved…something has to change. pic.twitter.com/fdYCwiLVEG — Coach Wendy Bartlett (@CoachBartlett12) January 18, 2017

The game was one of three lopsided scores in Texas recently, but Bartlett was especially upset that North Hills, a charter school, was placed in Ranchview’s division.