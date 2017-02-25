Winslow runs past Ganado before 10,000 fans to reach 3A boys basketball final

Winslow hadn’t played Ganado until Friday night. But 5-foot-10 guard Rory Billie had seen 6-8 Jamaal Coleman enough in tournaments to know exactly how to defend him.

Giving up almost a foot, Billie kept the big guy from getting into position near the basket to do damage.

Winslow then used its speed and quickness, taking only two 3-pointers in the second half, and ran past Ganado 59-42 to advance to the 3A Conference boys basketball championship game before a crowd of about 10,000 from the Navajo Nation at Gila River Arena.

Winslow (26-9), the ninth seed, will play No. 3 Fountain Hills at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the title. Winslow will seek its first state title since 1979.

After taking 17 3-pointers, making just three, in the first half, Winslow ran and ran and ran, making almost all of its shots on layups, getting step ahead of Coleman and outscoring the Hornets 40-23 in a devastating second half. No. 5 Ganado (28-4) made 15 of its 27 turnovers in the second half and made just 5 of 18 3-pointers in the game.

Guard Michael Yellowhair led Ganado with 15 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers.

“We talked about not just settling for 3s,” Winslow coach Scott Corum said. “We took too many in the first half. We lost our aggression. We wanted to attack the basket.”

Winslow’s press forced Coleman to play away from the basket more than he was accustomed. He finished with eight points after touching the ball only twice on offense in the first half. Coleman had nine rebounds and four blocks but four turnovers.

“Rory Billie did a great job fighting him off the block,” Corum said.

Winslow fed off the loud crowd during an 18-7 run in the final 5 minutes, 56 seconds of the third quarter when the Bulldogs made all nine of their baskets on layups, four of those by Pete Dalgai, who had 22 points and six assists.

“The atmosphere was great,” Corum said. “What a fun place to play. When you have that many people here, the noise just energized us.”

Billie, who is 5-10, had eight points but 17 rebounds, six assists and nine steals.

“We were trying to get (Coleman) in foul trouble and take him one-on-one,” Billie said.

“We knew we had to go at them,” Dalgai said. “Our shots weren’t falling, so we just had to penetrate.”

It was an incredible journey by Ganado under first-year coach Bob Wolk, who totally turned the program around. The school was trying to get to the state final for the first time since 1996.

Fountain Hills 55, Phoenix Northwest Christian 43

After being held scoreless and missing six shots in the first half, forward Bryce Andrashie kept attacking the rim.

He scored 15 points in the second half, helping break open a close game in the final six minutes.

Joe Wagoner also had 15 points for the Falcons.

“I thought I was getting some good looks (in the first half),” said Andrashie, who made 6 of 9 free throws in the second half and added five assists, two blocks and two steals. “It just wasn’t falling for me.

“My coaches supported me in the locker room. They were telling me to keep going hard to the rim. That’s what I did.”

After Northwest Christian took a 39-35 lead with 6:03 left on Dylan Abrahm’s three-point play, Fountain Hills (21-6) went on a 13-2 run to take a 48-41 lead with under two minutes to play. Andrashie nailed a 3 and guard Larkin Lipps sank four foul shots during that surge.

Fountain Hills has won six in a row since losing back-to-back games to Chandler Valley Christian and Northwest Christian in late January. The Falcons’ last state championship came in 2007, their third consecutive championship. This is the first time since 2011 they’ve reached the final.

Northwest Christian (19-9), which won a state championship in 2008, lost three games to teams in bigger conferences and was routed by 2A Pima in the season’s first half, before getting on a roll, winning 16 of 17 games.

“They beat us earlier in the year so we knew they could play,” said Fountain Hills coach Matt Keating, who stepped away from coaching last year before rejoining the team this year.

Keating coached these seniors when they were freshmen and sophomores.

“We’ve been talking about this,” he said. “It’s such a great group of guys. That (championship game) should be fun. That energy the fans will bring, they’re excited about it.”

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.