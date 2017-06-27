USA Today Sports

Wisconsin Senate to vote on whether chiropractors can perform sports physicals

MADISON, Wis. — Chiropractors would be allowed to perform sports physicals under a bill headed to the Wisconsin state Senate for consideration.The Assembly approved the bill on a voice vote late Wednesday night. It must pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

Democrats who objected argue chiropractors are not qualified to give full physical exams for student-athletes.

The proposal would require schools, technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year schools to accept exams performed by chiropractors. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association would also have to accept them.

The WIAA governs high school sports in the state and opposes the bill as does the Wisconsin Medical Society and various health groups, hospitals, insurers and others.

The only group registered in support is the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association.

