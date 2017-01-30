Wisconsin girls basketball player under fire for #youregonnaworkforusanyway Instagram post

A Wisconsin girls basketball player deleted her Instagram account after a disturbing hashtag comment following a loss led to a full-blown racial controversy between the two schools.
As reported by the Madison State-Journal and Wisconsin NBC affiliate WMBC, an unnamed Middleton girls basketball player landed her entire school in hot water following the team’s 75-63 loss to Madison East when she posted this comment on her Instagram page:
“I would say good game but a good game doesn’t involve intentionally trying to hurt two of our players and then laughing about it like it was a funny joke. Be aggressive not violent!! Thanks #youregonnaworkforusanyways.”
The post was quickly noticed by Madison East players and reported to officials, who brought it to the attention of their counterparts at Middleton and began a dialogue about the incident. The final result was an undisclosed punishment for the player in question — who has since deleted her social media account — and statements from both Middleton and Madison East officials.
“We are aware that one of our Middleton High School student-athletes made an inappropriate post on social media after last night’s girls basketball game against Madison East. We are extremely disappointed,” the statement from Middleton read. “We have worked to make all of our schools inclusive, innovative and inspiring for all of our students. We realize incidents like this set us back in our efforts.”
Added Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent George Mavroulis in the Middleton statement: “We do not teach, encourage or tolerate racist behavior of any kind. We take these situations very seriously.”
