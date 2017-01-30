Wisconsin girls basketball player under fire for #youregonnaworkforusanyway Instagram post

A Wisconsin girls basketball player deleted her Instagram account after a disturbing hashtag comment following a loss led to a full-blown racial controversy between the two schools.

As reported by the Madison State-Journal and Wisconsin NBC affiliate WMBC, an unnamed Middleton girls basketball player landed her entire school in hot water following the team’s 75-63 loss to Madison East when she posted this comment on her Instagram page:

“I would say good game but a good game doesn’t involve intentionally trying to hurt two of our players and then laughing about it like it was a funny joke. Be aggressive not violent!! Thanks #youregonnaworkforusanyways.”

The post was quickly noticed by Madison East players and reported to officials, who brought it to the attention of their counterparts at Middleton and began a dialogue about the incident. The final result was an undisclosed punishment for the player in question — who has since deleted her social media account — and statements from both Middleton and Madison East officials.