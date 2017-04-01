Wisconsin High School Sports Awards reveals winter nominees

The Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show continues to take shape as we unveil our latest list of nominees.

The red carpet event, sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods, supported by Mills Fleet Farm, Forefront Dermatology, Nicolet National Bank and Eastbay and presented by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, will take place May 12 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay as standout athletes, coaches and teams from high schools in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets will be recognized for their achievements during the 2016-17 school year.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will be the featured guest. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello will host.

The Atrium will open at 7 p.m., with the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m.

Nominated fall and winter athletes should have been notified by their coach or athletic director and given instruction on how to RSVP. Spring and other award nominees will be announced soon.

Event details, which includes the link to RSVP and our entire list of fall and winter nominees, can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com.

General admission tickets are also on sale and can be purchased at that site. The cost is $35 per ticket.

Winter sports nominees

Basketball – boys

Will Chevalier, Sr., Kimberly

Tyrese Haliburton, Jr., Oshkosh North

Joey Hauser, Jr., Stevens Point

Jordan McCabe, Jr., Kaukauna

Hunter Plamann, Jr., Xavier

Ben Vander Plas, Sr., Ripon

Basketball – girls

Kari Brekke, Jr., Appleton North

Liz Edinger, Sr., West De Pere

Sydney Levy, Jr., Appleton North

Lizzie Miller, Sr., De Pere

Karsyn Rueth, Sr., Loyal

Katie Van Scyoc, Sr., Lourdes Academy

Gymnastics

Olivia Clemens, Jr., Stevens Point

Tia Dorshorst, Jr., Wisconsin Rapids

Emma Haugen, So., Marshfield

Kelly Jacoby, Sr., Valders/Roncalli

Lily Jaeger, Jr., Oshkosh co-op

Brynn Tackett, So., Manitowoc Lincoln

Hockey – boys

Cole Caufield, So., Stevens Point

Alec Elkin, Sr., Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha

Matthew Gruber, Sr., Appleton United

Austin Mikesch, Sr., Bay Port

Hunter Schwehr, Sr., Fox Cities

Nick Techel, Sr., Wausau West

Hockey – girls

Markie Ash, Jr., Waupaca

Rebecca Binder, Sr., Fond du Lac co-op

Kylee Dyni, Sr., Fond du Lac co-op

Ana Holzbach, Sr., Bay Area

Katelyn Ramthun, Sr., Central Wisconsin

Morgan Zirbel, Sr., Bay Area

Swimming – boys

Maxwell Boehnlein, Sr., Neenah

John Gahnz, Jr., Green Bay United

Ryan Hakes, Sr., Bay Port

Kaiser Neverman, Fr., Green Bay United

Eli Rocke, Jr., Neenah

Max White, Sr., Ashwaubenon

Wrestling

Eric Barnett, So., Hortonville

Brock Bergelin, Sr., Denmark

Kam Bornbach, Sr., Stratford

Scott Cook, Sr., New London

Keaton Kluever, Jr., Kaukauna

Helton Vandenbush, Sr., Random Lake

