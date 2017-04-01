Wisconsin High School Sports Awards reveals winter nominees

The Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show continues to take shape as we unveil our latest list of nominees.
The red carpet event, sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods, supported by Mills Fleet Farm, Forefront Dermatology, Nicolet National Bank and Eastbay and presented by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, will take place May 12 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay as standout athletes, coaches and teams from high schools in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets will be recognized for their achievements during the 2016-17 school year.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will be the featured guest. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello will host.
The Atrium will open at 7 p.m., with the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m.
Nominated fall and winter athletes should have been notified by their coach or athletic director and given instruction on how to RSVP. Spring and other award nominees will be announced soon.
Event details, which includes the link to RSVP and our entire list of fall and winter nominees, can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com.
General admission tickets are also on sale and can be purchased at that site. The cost is $35 per ticket.
Winter sports nominees
Basketball – boys
Will Chevalier, Sr., Kimberly
Tyrese Haliburton, Jr., Oshkosh North
Joey Hauser, Jr., Stevens Point
Jordan McCabe, Jr., Kaukauna
Hunter Plamann, Jr., Xavier
Ben Vander Plas, Sr., Ripon
Basketball – girls
Kari Brekke, Jr., Appleton North
Liz Edinger, Sr., West De Pere
Sydney Levy, Jr., Appleton North
Lizzie Miller, Sr., De Pere
Karsyn Rueth, Sr., Loyal
Katie Van Scyoc, Sr., Lourdes Academy
Gymnastics
Olivia Clemens, Jr., Stevens Point
Tia Dorshorst, Jr., Wisconsin Rapids
Emma Haugen, So., Marshfield
Kelly Jacoby, Sr., Valders/Roncalli
Lily Jaeger, Jr., Oshkosh co-op
Brynn Tackett, So., Manitowoc Lincoln
Hockey – boys
Cole Caufield, So., Stevens Point
Alec Elkin, Sr., Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha
Matthew Gruber, Sr., Appleton United
Austin Mikesch, Sr., Bay Port
Hunter Schwehr, Sr., Fox Cities
Nick Techel, Sr., Wausau West
Hockey – girls
Markie Ash, Jr., Waupaca
Rebecca Binder, Sr., Fond du Lac co-op
Kylee Dyni, Sr., Fond du Lac co-op
Ana Holzbach, Sr., Bay Area
Katelyn Ramthun, Sr., Central Wisconsin
Morgan Zirbel, Sr., Bay Area
Swimming – boys
Maxwell Boehnlein, Sr., Neenah
John Gahnz, Jr., Green Bay United
Ryan Hakes, Sr., Bay Port
Kaiser Neverman, Fr., Green Bay United
Eli Rocke, Jr., Neenah
Max White, Sr., Ashwaubenon
Wrestling
Eric Barnett, So., Hortonville
Brock Bergelin, Sr., Denmark
Kam Bornbach, Sr., Stratford
Scott Cook, Sr., New London
Keaton Kluever, Jr., Kaukauna
Helton Vandenbush, Sr., Random Lake
Brett Christopherson: 920-993-7117, or bchristopherson@gannett.com; on Twitter @PCBrettC. Use the hashtag #hsswi to follow the latest news on high school sports and the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show.