Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show set for May 12

The red carpet event, sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods and supported by Mills Fleet Farm, Forefront Dermatology, Nicolet National Bank and Eastbay will honor standout athletes, coaches and teams from 10 USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin markets.
Latest News
15hr
De Pere tops West De Pere | Girls Soccer Rdp
Piontek scores twice for Bay Port
15hr
Crivitz walks 13 times in win | Baseball Rdp
Wolverines down Upper Peninsula foe
15hr
Berth leads Oconto to big victory | Softball Rdp
Berth tosses no-hiter, knocks 7 in win
20hr
3d
Marinette beats Oconto
Coleman and Oconto falls split doubleheader
3d
Luxemburg-Casco wins big at home
TeKulve records four RBI for L-C