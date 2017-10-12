Wisconsin JV football player suffers neck injury in practice

A junior varsity football player at Martin Luther High School in Wisconsin suffered a scary neck injury during his team’s game against Shoreland Lutheran on Monday night.

As reported by NBC affiliate WTMJ, the unspecified teen allegedly followed a tackle made by the player in the third quarter. He lost feeling in all his extremities, but had supposedly regained sensation throughout his body by Tuesday evening.

The football player was eventually flown to Wisconsin’s Children’s Hospital for observation and treatment. He has yet to be released while awaiting results from an MRI.

The availability of an athletic trainer may have been a crucial factor to the player’s relative safety, according to WTMJ. An athletic trainer was on the sidelines at the time of the injury and immediately assessed the sophomore’s condition, leading to a rapid call to 911 and deployment of an ambulance — and eventually a life flight helicopter — within minutes.

“Please pray for [the student] as he recovers and his family as they walk through this challenging time with their son,” Martin Luther High School principal Wayne Jensen wrote in a note to the school’s families a day after the teen’s injury.