Wisconsin Sports Awards unveils fall prep nominees

Hollywood has the Oscars, music has the Grammys, Broadway has the Tonys and ESPN has the ESPYs.
But how do we recognize those who have achieved athletic excellence as a state high school standout?
We give you – drum roll, please – the Wisconsin Sports Awards.
The red carpet event, sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods and presented by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, will take place May 12 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay as athletes, coaches and teams from high schools in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets will be saluted for their achievements during the 2016-17 school year.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will be the featured guest. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello will host.
The Atrium will open at 7 p.m., with the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m.
Nominated fall athletes should have been notified by their coach or athletic director and given instruction on how to RSVP. Winter and spring nominees will be announced once they’ve been determined.
Event details, which includes ticket and RSVP information, can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com. And be sure to use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.
Fall sports nominees
Cross country – boys
Luke Bailey, Sr., Xavier
Rowen Ellenberg, So., Kimberly
Miguel Mathias, Jr., Nekoosa/Port Edwards
Clark Otte, Sr., Sheboygan Falls
Wesley Schiek, Jr., Valley Christian
Tannor Wagner, Sr., Ashwaubenon
Cross country – girls
Annie Higgins, Fr., Xavier
Brooke Jaworski, So., Wausau West
Annika Linzmeier, Jr., Pulaski
Hannah Lohrenz, Sr., Hortonville
Kara Pyatskowit, Sr., Clintonville
Sage Wagner, So., Ashwaubenon
Football
Logan Bruss, Sr., Kimberly
Nate Ihlenfeldt, Sr., Notre Dame
Matt Lorbeck, Sr., Bay Port
Michael Singer, Sr., Amherst
Danny Vanden Boom, Sr., Kimberly
Josh Weiss, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium
Golf – Girls
Megan Glaeser, Sr., Fox Valley Lutheran
Jordann Handy, Sr., Oshkosh West
Mary McDonald, Sr., Stevens Point
Lori Meyer, Sr., Freedom
Samantha Plankey, Jr., Appleton North
Katie Warpinski, Sr., Green Bay Preble
Soccer – boys
Seth Boldt, Sr., Waupaca
Antonio De Castro, Sr., Green Bay Preble
Michael Henry, Sr., Manitowoc Lincoln
Lamin Jarju, Sr., Oshkosh North
Jack Mittelsteadt, Sr., D.C. Everest
Isaac Putzier, Sr., Green Bay Preble
Swimming – girls
Britt Horn, Sr., Appleton North
Emma Lasecki, Fr., Bay Port
Emily Macco, Sr., De Pere
Av Osero, Fr., Neenah
Jenna Silvestri, Jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran
Julia Stupar, Jr., Stevens Point
Tennis – girls
Laura Larrain, Jr., Newman Catholic
Isabelle Lee, Fr., Bay Port
Jamie Lewis, Sr./Evelyn Heun, Sr., Kohler
Emily Luetschwager, Sr., Stevens Point
Christina Price, Sr./Kiki Risgaard, Jr., Neenah
Claire Rotherham, Sr./Mary Zakowski, Sr., Notre Dame
Volleyball – boys
Cooper Diedrich, Sr., Kaukauna
Reese Douglas, Sr., Appleton West
Clay Martinson, Sr., Appleton West
Bailey McDaniel, Sr., Kaukauna
Matt Polfuss, Sr., Appleton East
Sam Radtke, Jr., Kimberly
Volleyball – girls
Corinne Meglic, Sr., Notre Dame
Jenna Miller, Sr., Appleton North
Mikaylah Van Lanen, Jr., Appleton North
Hope Werch, Sr., Neenah
Mariah Whalen, Sr., Newman Catholic
Sam Yancy, Sr., Howards Grove
