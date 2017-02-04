Wisconsin Sports Awards unveils fall prep nominees

Hollywood has the Oscars, music has the Grammys, Broadway has the Tonys and ESPN has the ESPYs.

But how do we recognize those who have achieved athletic excellence as a state high school standout?

We give you – drum roll, please – the Wisconsin Sports Awards.

The red carpet event, sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods and presented by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, will take place May 12 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay as athletes, coaches and teams from high schools in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets will be saluted for their achievements during the 2016-17 school year.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will be the featured guest. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello will host.

The Atrium will open at 7 p.m., with the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m.

Nominated fall athletes should have been notified by their coach or athletic director and given instruction on how to RSVP. Winter and spring nominees will be announced once they’ve been determined.

Event details, which includes ticket and RSVP information, can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com. And be sure to use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.

Fall sports nominees

Cross country – boys

Luke Bailey, Sr., Xavier

Rowen Ellenberg, So., Kimberly

Miguel Mathias, Jr., Nekoosa/Port Edwards

Clark Otte, Sr., Sheboygan Falls

Wesley Schiek, Jr., Valley Christian

Tannor Wagner, Sr., Ashwaubenon

Cross country – girls

Annie Higgins, Fr., Xavier

Brooke Jaworski, So., Wausau West

Annika Linzmeier, Jr., Pulaski

Hannah Lohrenz, Sr., Hortonville

Kara Pyatskowit, Sr., Clintonville

Sage Wagner, So., Ashwaubenon

Football

Logan Bruss, Sr., Kimberly

Nate Ihlenfeldt, Sr., Notre Dame

Matt Lorbeck, Sr., Bay Port

Michael Singer, Sr., Amherst

Danny Vanden Boom, Sr., Kimberly

Josh Weiss, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium

Golf – Girls

Megan Glaeser, Sr., Fox Valley Lutheran

Jordann Handy, Sr., Oshkosh West

Mary McDonald, Sr., Stevens Point

Lori Meyer, Sr., Freedom

Samantha Plankey, Jr., Appleton North

Katie Warpinski, Sr., Green Bay Preble

Soccer – boys

Seth Boldt, Sr., Waupaca

Antonio De Castro, Sr., Green Bay Preble

Michael Henry, Sr., Manitowoc Lincoln

Lamin Jarju, Sr., Oshkosh North

Jack Mittelsteadt, Sr., D.C. Everest

Isaac Putzier, Sr., Green Bay Preble

Swimming – girls

Britt Horn, Sr., Appleton North

Emma Lasecki, Fr., Bay Port

Emily Macco, Sr., De Pere

Av Osero, Fr., Neenah

Jenna Silvestri, Jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran

Julia Stupar, Jr., Stevens Point

Tennis – girls

Laura Larrain, Jr., Newman Catholic

Isabelle Lee, Fr., Bay Port

Jamie Lewis, Sr./Evelyn Heun, Sr., Kohler

Emily Luetschwager, Sr., Stevens Point

Christina Price, Sr./Kiki Risgaard, Jr., Neenah

Claire Rotherham, Sr./Mary Zakowski, Sr., Notre Dame

Volleyball – boys

Cooper Diedrich, Sr., Kaukauna

Reese Douglas, Sr., Appleton West

Clay Martinson, Sr., Appleton West

Bailey McDaniel, Sr., Kaukauna

Matt Polfuss, Sr., Appleton East

Sam Radtke, Jr., Kimberly

Volleyball – girls

Corinne Meglic, Sr., Notre Dame

Jenna Miller, Sr., Appleton North

Mikaylah Van Lanen, Jr., Appleton North

Hope Werch, Sr., Neenah

Mariah Whalen, Sr., Newman Catholic

Sam Yancy, Sr., Howards Grove

