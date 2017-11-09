With bowl choice behind him, Spring Valley's Channing Tindall can focus on college decision

Spring Valley (Columbia, S.C.) linebacker and tight end Channing Tindall has a tough decision to make. His father is a Georgia fan, he lives only 20 minutes from the South Carolina campus, where his mother went to school, and Florida is in the mix as well.

“It can get a little stressful sometimes, but I put my phone down at a certain time at night,” he said. “I just look at all the pros and cons, academically and football-wise and I just want to make the best decision for me. My parents don’t try to push me either way.”

Fortunately, his choice of postseason all-star games was easy. On Thursday, he got his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“So many people in my family have served in the military,” Tindall said. “My choosing this game over the Under Armour Game is my way of showing gratitude toward them and me supporting their decision.”

Tindall, who is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker by 247Sports.com, is having a tremendous senior season. He has 170 tackles and nine sacks. The Vikings are 10-1 and have a 5A second-round playoff game Friday at Conway. The team’s only loss was to Dutch Fork (Irmo), whom the Vikings could meet in the state semifinals.

“We have to get our revenge, but we have to take it one game at a time,” he said. “We go to Conway this week, then Fort Dorchester, win that game and finally meet Dutch Fork and get that ring.”

His atypical phone discipline is something he’s had to develop, with the help of his school and parents.

“I can go two to three hours without looking at my phone,” Tindall said. “Growing up, my phone was the first thing my parents would take as a punishment, and they would take it for a month. When I get my phone back, I’ve learned how to put it down. During school, we’re not allowed to use our phone. We have to put in a basket for a block of classes, which is about two hours.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.