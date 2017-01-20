With McDonalds All American selection, Rennia Davis increases national profile

If you didn’t know Rennia Davis last year, you couldn’t help but notice her after she was named Most Valuable Player of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals as Ribault (Jacksonville) won the championship.

Davis, a 6-2 wing, had 23 points in that game and was part of a smothering defense that beat Riverdale (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 75-49, in the final.

“I was known in Jacksonville and throughout Florida but nationally, DICK’S helped me a lot considering I won MVP of the tournament and people starting to see how talented I was,” Davis says. “I was relieved because I was like, ‘Finally, I’m being recognized.’ I always thought I was a pretty good player, but I didn’t think anyone outside of Florida would have agreed.”

Well, the nation knows even more now.

Davis was selected as a McDonald’s All American when rosters were revealed Sunday and she revealed her honorary jersey Friday when the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school for a ceremony.

The game is March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

“It got emotional, but I was happy to see the support from my school, my teammates and my family,” said Davis, ranked No. 12 in the Class of 2017 by espnW HoopGurlz. “I didn’t know they were this excited about me becoming a McDonald’s All American, but it turns out they were. …

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s sunk in yet for me. Maybe when I get to Chicago or maybe when we get closer to March.”

Davis says she didn’t realize being a McDonald’s All America was even possible for her until her AAU teammate, Nadia Fingall was selected to last year’s game.

“That’s when I thought maybe this is attainable,” she said. “Then it just kinda happened.”

Davis is a three-time all-state selection in Florida and was named state Class 5A player of the year last season when she averaged 20.3 points and 10.4 rebounds. She also was among the few non-seniors on the ALL-USA teams. She passed 2,000 points for her career earlier this season.

“My leadership on the court has improved,” Davis said. “I’ve definitely improved how much I talk to my teammates on and off the court and not just about basketball. I’m not always correcting them but encouraging them and helping them get better. Being one of the better players on this team, I feel like they listen to me a lot more now that I’ve started to become more of a leader than last year.”

Davis will join her three future Tennessee teammates at McDonald’s as the entire Lady Vols recruiting class from the early period were selected. Evina Westbrook, from South Salem (Ore.), will play for the West. Davis, Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will play for the East.

“It sucks that Evina is not on our team,” Davis said. “For me, Kassie and Anastasia getting to play together earlier will to show the world what Tennessee will have next year.”