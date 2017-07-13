Woman named head boys soccer coach, assistant football coach at Texas school

Former MacArthur girls soccer coach Mazur hired as head boys soccer coach, assistant football coach at San Marcos. https://t.co/gwVF3tJNt3 pic.twitter.com/KrBI8UDooj — Terrence Thomas (@en_terrence) July 11, 2017

Lisa Mazur hasn’t coached since 2009, when she left after a successful 12-year run as the head girls soccer coach at MacArthur (San Antonio).

Now she has gotten back into the profession, perhaps in roles she never dreamed of when she left eight years ago.

As the San Antonio Express-News reports, Mazur was recently hired as the head boys soccer coach and assistant football coach at San Marcos (Texas).

Mazur was one of the state’s most successful girls soccer coaches while at MacArthur before stepping away from the profession in 2009. She’ll coach the team’s kickers and punters on the football team.

“Her extensive championship experience along with a zeal for life drew our athletic program to her style of coaching,” San Marcos Athletics said in a statement, per the San Marcos Record. “She is a no nonsense, hard working coach that fits our student athletes. Our athletes will recognize quickly the importance of hard work and commitment.”

Mazur led MacArthur’s girls soccer team to the state playoff three times and was named San Antonio’s Coach of the Year three times.

“I believe in hard work and push my players to always give their best,” Mazur said in the athletic department’s statement, per the Record.

Across the country, a growing number of females have been getting the opportunity to coach males. While it is unclear if there are any others currently in Texas, the Dallas Morning News notes that Dallas’ Sunset High had a female coach its kickers several years back under then-head coach Armando Gutierrez.

Natalie Randolph made national news as a female head coach at Coolidge High School in Washington D.C. She has since resigned from the position.

In 2014, Knengi Martin became the head coach at San Diego High School. In 2016, Lakatriona Brunson became the first female high school football coach in Florida history. She then won her first ever game as her Miami Jackson team upset the No. 2 team in the state, Miami’s Booker T. Washington.