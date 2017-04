Woodinville (Wash.) moved into the Top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25 on Thursday.

In the team’s first game since, pitcher Taylor Rhinehart recorded a no-hitter and recorded 19 of the game’s 21 outs by strikeout.

In the win, @Tay_Rhinehart recorded 19 STRIKEOUTS! (In softball there are only 21 outs so like yeah that's pretty amazing) — WHS Fastpitch (@WoodinvilleSB) April 15, 2017

The result was a 7-0 victory for Woodinville against Richland to improve to 10-0.

RELATED: Calif. pitcher throws perfect game and hits for cycle