Woodland (Ga.) ends 17-game losing streak with gutsy, game-ending two-point conversion

A team facing a two-year losing streak often needs a moment of magic to break out of the doldrums, so one can understand Woodland (Ga.) coach XXXXX feeling like he had to make his team’s breaks. He did so in the biggest moment, in overtime, and his team responded.

Facing an 18th-straight loss, and second to open the 2017 season, Woodland battled to a tie through four quarters against Rockmart. The Yellowjackets scored first in overtime, taking a 30-23 lead. Woodland responded with a touchdown of its own, then Woodland coach Jeremy Stanford decided to force the issue: He went for two.

That decision proved to be a stroke of genius. Quarterback Titus Jones dropped back, bought time and eventually found Zach Pinter for the winning points, ending the losing streak and earning a huge win for the school and program.

The victory evened the Wildcats record at 1-1, with plenty of the season still to run. Woodland has a full slate ahead, including other home games against Villa Rica, Hiram, Paulding County and Kell. If those games are half as exciting as the overtime win that ended the Wildcats’ streak, the school’s fans have plenty to look forward to.