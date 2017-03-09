Woodlawn falls to Washington-Marion in semis

Woodlawn coach Sykes said he was satisfied a the energy level Thursday afternoon in his team’s 73-66 loss to No. 1 seeded Washington-Marion in the LHSAA Class 4A semifinals in Lake Charles, but he was disappointed in other aspects.

“We played hard for 32 minutes. I can’t fault the effort of our kids,” Sykes said. “But if you don’t make key free throws and take care of the ball late, it’s hard to win. We were aggressive to get to the line but we didn’t make the ones we needed to make down the stretch.”

The Knights (28-6) cashed in 17 of 29 freebies overall. Jalen Brooks led the way offensively with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Larry Moton added 15 points and DeVante’ Brooks 14 for Woodlawn.

Woodlawn became the final District 1-4A team eliminated from the state playoffs when they lost at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. But the Knights matched North Caddo as the only Caddo and Bossier Parish schools to advance to the semifinals out of 48 potential spots for all classes.

“I think it shows we are headed in the right direction,” Sykes said. “But when you get here, you’re not satisfied unless you win it all.”

It was the first trip to the LHSAA Class 4A state semifinals since 1980 by the No. 4 seeded Knights. The Charging Indians (28-4) defeated Bossier and Fair Park earlier this season.

“We played with a lot of effort and I told the kids there was nothing to hold their heads about,” Sykes said. “I told them they represented Woodlawn and themselves well.”

