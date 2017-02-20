Woodlawn opens at home; Airline on the road in LHSAA playoffs

Due to a sportsmanship hearing the LHSAA boys’ basketball brackets won’t be officially be released until Wednesday evening according to the LHSAA.

According to Woodlawn coach Kenny Sykes, No. 4 Woodlawn will host Breaux Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday. A win there would post the Knights against the winner of the Abbeville-Huntington game in the second round. A third round game would see a District 1-4A matchup of Woodlawn and No. 5 Fair Park. It appears Fair Park will host Neville, probably at 7 p.m. Friday, in the 4A opener.

District 1-5A champion Airline will (23-6) on the road at Slidell (22-7) Thursday at 6 p.m.

Check back for more details