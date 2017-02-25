Woodlawn powers past Breaux Bridge

Woodlawn Knights powered its way to a second-round matchup with a 72-55 victory over the Breaux Bridge Tigers on Friday night.

De’Vantee Brooks must have thought he was in the NBA slam dunk completion as he slammed home 12 of his 24 points tonight for the Knights (26-5). Jalen Brooks added 13 along with T’Mike Moton contributing 11 as Woodlawn piled on the points.

Breaux Bridge had three in double digits as Tyler Wiitz scored 18 along with Seth Alexander’s 13 points and Carol Davis adding 10.

“We just played on a lot of emotion,’’ Woodlawn coach Kenny Sykes said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but we played hard the whole game. That’s what we talked about from the beginning going out and playing hard. We played hard from start to finish.”

Woodlawn started out the game in control as it opened with an 8-2 run in the first quarter. The Knights started the full-court press 50 seconds into the game and did not let up. The first slam by De’Vantee Brooks caused the Tigers (12-19) to call timeout. Back from the timeout, Breaux Bridge’s Jaylon Wiitz nailed a 3. The 3 only seemed as if it had fired up the Knights. The Knights then went on a 9-1 run to end the quarter up 21-9.

Breaux Bridge attempted to stay with the Knights. De’Vantee Brooks then made his third statement of the night two minutes into the quarter. This was followed up with a Larry Moton 3-pointer which caused Breaux Bridge to use another timeout. The Knights had now widened their lead to 17 points. The Knights led 40-26 at halftime.

Woodlawn kept its double-digit lead throughout the majority of the third quarter until a questionable foul was called with 2 minutes remaining.

The Knights seemed to be frustrated and Breaux Bridge took advantage. Alexander nailed back to back 3-pointers followed by a Wiitz layup drawing a foul. Wiitz hit the free throw to end the 9-0 run by the Tigers to close out the third period down 54-46.

The streak that Alexander started in the third quarter did not carry over to the fourth as Breaux Bridge was 0-for-6 on all the its 3-point attempts. Woodlawn capitalized and took control. De’Vantee Brooks picked up two more late quarter dunks to take his count to six for the game as the Knights advance to the second round with the 72-55 victory.

The Knights will take on Abbeville next week at Woodlawn Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Sykes can’t help but look ahead to his district opponents as No. 2 Bossier and No. 5 Fair Park both won Friday night.

“The way it’s looking. Huntington lost to Abbeville tonight so we got Abbeville here Tuesday night. We turn right around and we may have Fair Park on Friday. Then if we get down to Lake Charles, you still got to deal with Bossier.”