Woodlawn to host Fair Park after topping Abbeville

A number of area boys basketball teams continued their trek toward the LHSAA’s March Madness in Lake Charles with second-round victories on Tuesday night.

The Woodlawn Knights weren’t bothered by a low scoring game in getting past Abbeville 54-40 to become one of three District 1-4A teams moving on into the quarters.

The Knights will host Fair Park Friday with a trip to Lake Charles on the line.

North Caddo 68, Pickering 53: At Vivian, the No. 6 North Caddo Rebels were able to pull away from No. 22 Pickering behind 24 points from Cherrod Hill. North Caddo will travel to No. 3 Ferriday, a 67-60 winner over Red River Tuesday, for a Friday night contest with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Mamou 84, Lakeside 73: At Mamou, Lakeside (15-16) lose despite getting double figures from Chase Mitchell (25 points), Jalen Gould (19) and Damian Coleman (18).

Natchitoches Central 52, Walker 50: At Natchitoches, the No. 3 Chiefs came within a bucket of losing an opportunity to continue defending their state title.

Haynesville 72, Delhi 68: At Delhi, the Tors advanced with the road win in LHSAA Class A. Next up is No. 4 White Castle Haynesville.

Lincoln Prep 71, Lake Charles Prep 56: At Grambling, the Kittens got 32 points and 20 rebounds from Chanse Robinson, along with 15 points from Kae Williams and 14 from Treun Ford. Lincoln Prep will host North Central in the quarters.

Tensas 69, Plain Dealing 58: The Lions saw their season come to a close on the road in the Class A playoffs.

Bonnabel 68, Ruston 54: At Ruston, the Bearcats saw their season end with the home loss.

Florien 70, Bell City 52: At Florien, the Blackcats had little trouble advancing past Bell City in Class B action. Florien will host Glenmora at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ferriday 67, Red River 60: At Ferriday, the Bulldogs couldn’t find enough firepower to get past the road trip in LHSAA Class 2A.

Rapides 69, Lakeview 56: At Alexandria, Lakeview put up a strong fight against the No. 4 seed, but fell short.

Gibsland-Coleman 95, Dotson 27: At Gibsland, the Bulldogs nearly reached the century mark in winning the home contest and moving into the quarters. The Bulldogs will host Ebarb at 6 p.m. Friday.

Zwolle 65, Oak Hill 41: At Zwolle, the Hawks earned the right to host Avoyelles Charter at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

West St. Mary 55, Many 48: At Many, the No. 4 Tigers were knocked out of 2A playoffs in a home game.

Summerfield 79, Calvin 36: At Summerfield, the No. 1 Class C Rebels continued their march toward a second consecutive state title. Grand Isle will come to Summerfield at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hathaway 75, Castor 37: Castor’s run in the playoffs came to an end on the road.

GIRLS

North Central 51, Arcadia 44: At Hammond, the Lady Hornets lost out in their bid for a second consecutive state title in class A.

