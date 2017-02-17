Wooster baseball fundraiser set for March 4

The Wooster baseball and softball team will be having its annual beer and wine tasting, themed baskets, silent auction and spaghetti feed on March 4, at 6 p.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

Reno Rodeo Presidential Suite, golf trips, time shares, San Franciso Giants tickets, baseball memorabilia and about 90 theme oriented baskets will be there to bid on.

Part of the proceeds from the night will go to the Frank Zaehringer Memorial scholarship fund. Zaehringer was a Wooster baseball player in 2005 who was killed on Oct 11, 2010, in Helmand province, fighting for operation enduring freedom.

If you are unable to attend the event, but would like to donate to the Frank Zaehringer memorial scholarship, you can contact Coach Ron Malcolm at Wooster High School or make out your donation to the Frank Zaehringer memorial scholarship, and send it to Wooster High School 1331 East Plumb Lane, Reno NV. 89502.