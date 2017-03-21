Work ethic leads to Class D all-state honor for Lansing Christian's Havey

There have been plenty of times the last few years where Matt Havey has sent Lansing Christian Athletic Director Zach Van Duinen an early morning text about getting access to the school gym.

And that was the place where Havey was frequently found prior to classes starting during the offseason.

That commitment has led to a rewarding high school basketball career for the Lansing Christian senior guard.

Havey has been selected first team all-state in Class D by the Associated Press for a season where he has helped the Pilgrims to league, district and regional titles.

The 6-foot Havey enters Tuesday’s state quarterfinal against Benton Harbor Dream Academy averaging 18.5 points and shooting 46 percent from the field with 62 made 3-pointers for Lansing Christian (18-6). He has 1,435 career points and ranks ninth all-time in state history with 236 made 3-pointers.

“It’s definitely super special and I’m super grateful that I can score a lot of points and be up there (in career scoring),” said Havey, who is verbally committed to play at IMG Academy in Florida next season. “I kind of expected this just because of the work I put in. My hard work is paying off. Van Duinen can tell you stories of me texting him and getting up at 5:30 to get shots up or get in the gym. I think just the hard work pays off and it’s really nice to see the results.”

First-year Lansing Christian coach Chris Mustaine has enjoyed seeing Havey’s strong work ethic result in success on the court.

“Matt is one of those kids who wants to show up in the gym every morning and get shots up,” Mustaine said. “He really wants to work on his craft so that when his number does get called, and when he has the mismatch and he gets the open look that he’s the guy that wants to knock it down. He’s been able to do that for us.”

What has been more exciting for Havey than any individual accomplishment is that Lansing Christian still has a shot at a state championship.

“This has been the best ride,” Havey said. “We got denied twice at the regional starting my sophomore year, and to get it done this year was a super great achievement. A lot of people don’t know about this, but we’ve been talking about playing in the state championship game all year. We’ve just been trying to take it one goal at a time.”

Joining Havey on the Class D all-state team are honorable mention selections Preston Granger of Lansing Christian, Fowler’s Jeremy Pung, Webberville’s Nick Militz, Portland St. Patrick’s Graham Smith, Fulton’s Tyler Walden and Gavin Lucas of Morrice.

Pung has Fowler still alive in the state tournament and helped the school capture its first regional title since 2005 last week. Pung surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this month for the Eagles, who face Southfield Christian in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

CLASS D ALL-STATE

The 2017 Associated Press Class D basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Co-Players of the Year

Jason Whitens, Powers North Central, Sr.

Bryce Washington, Southfield Christian, Jr.

First-Team All-State

Jason Whitens, Powers North Central, Sr.

Bryce Washington, Southfield Christian, Jr.

Brock Washington, Southfield Christian, Sr.

Denver Cade, Buckley, Jr.

Jake Witt, Ewen-Trout Creek, Jr.

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian, Sr.

Gabe Meriwether, Bellaire, Sr.

Dawson Bilski, Powers North Central, Sr.

Derrick Edington, Pickford, Sr.

Dylan Jergens, Howardsville Christian, So.

Coach of the Year

Adam Mercier, Powers North Central .

Second-Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the 10-member panel)

Gunnar Libby, Hillman, Sr.

Tanner Curry, Martin, Sr.

Tyler Rose, Genesee Christian, Sr.

Jacob Oom, Alanson, Sr.

Colten Nelson, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, So.

Coach: Blair Moss, Buckley.

Honorable Mention

(Nominees receiving one or no votes from the 10-member panel)

Peter Kalthoff, Hillsdale Academy; Stone Arnold, North Adams Jerome; David Binder, Owendale-Gagetown; Preston Granger, Lansing Christian; Jeremy Pung, Fowler; Nick Militz, Webberville; Graham Smith, Portland St. Pat’s; Greg Bradley Jr., International Academy of Flint; Gavin Lucas, Morrice; Austin Harris, Buckley; Jaylon Rogers, Frankfort; Thomas Hursey, Suttons Bay; Kash O’Brien, Mackinaw City; Michael Elliott, Mackinaw City; Brett Moore, Pellston; Keaton Brewer, Onaway; Garrett Miller, Leland; Trey Helinski, Adrian Lenawee Christian; Noah Johnston, Vestaburg; Wyatt Waterbury, Bellevue; Brandon Clark, Marcellus; Joe Methner, Mt. Pleasant SHA; Tyler Walden, Fulton; Oliver Rice, Hale.

Coaches: Eric Muszynski, Hillman; Ed Kendall, International Academy of Flint.