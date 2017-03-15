Wow: ALL-USA linebacker Dylan Moses ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at Alabama's spring workouts

We always knew that Dylan Moses had the physical gift to be a college football freak. Still just weeks into his first semester at Alabama, it turns out the former American Family Insurance ALL-USA linebacker may already be one.

As noted by AL.com, Moses ran the fastest 40-yard dash among any of the program’s linebackers, clocking an otherworldly (for a linebacker) 4.46. That time qualifies as one of the fastest turned in by Alabama’s wide receivers … even though it was run by a 235-pound linebacker.

In other unreal Moses statistical feats, the Baton Rouge product who played his senior campaign at IMG Academy bench pressed 405 pounds and squatted an even 500. All in a day’s work for Moses.

Of course, as previously mentioned, none of this should come as a total shock to those who have followed Moses’ steadily ascending trajectory. Most recently he was 2016 Parade Magazine Player of the Year, the 2016 national high school Butkus Award winner and an Under Armour All-American to go with his All USA honors, but he was once a phenom who earned big time scholarship offers before he even played a down of high school football.

How far he’s come. Now Moses will vie for playing time in the middle of a linebacking corps for a perennial national championship favorite. If nothing else, we know he has the speed and strength to pull off just such a feat.