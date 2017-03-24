Wow! Powers North Central wins at the buzzer for 82nd straight victory

EAST LANSING – Senior guard Seth Polfus hit the winning lay-up at the buzzer in double overtime, lifting Powers North Central to a thrilling 84-83 win over Southfield Christian in Thursday’s Class D semifinal at the Breslin Center.

Senior guard Brock Washington hit a three-pointer to give Southfield Christian an 83-82 lead with 6.5 seconds left. Polfus then took a long pass from Dawson Bilski near his own basket, and, after fumbling the ball, he avoided two Eagles defenders and hit the shot.

The final play was reviewed and officials ruled it was good.

The top-ranked Jets (27-0) extended their nation-best win streak to 82 games, which also is an MHSAA record. They advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. final and will face either Lansing Christian or Buckley.

North Central senior Jason Whitens, a Mr. Basketball finalist, had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. His three-pointer late in the first overtime tied the score at 76-76.

Junior guard Bryce Washington finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (21-6). Sophomore guard Harlond Beverly scored 22 and Brock Washington added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Polfus had seven points, but none bigger than the game-winner. The Jets are now 107-1 since Whitens’ freshman season.

