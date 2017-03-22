League looking at football eligibility of sons of Mike Tomlin, Joey Porter

The oldest son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and the son and nephew of assistant coach Joey Porter will be subject to a football eligibility hearing by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Seven players have transferred from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic following the firing of former Steelers linebacker Jason Gildon in December.

The hearings for Michael Tomlin, Joey Porter Jr. and Amosis Porter are scheduled for May 4.

“We are bringing Michael Tomlin and two others in for a hearing because the board just has some questions to clear up about the transfer and the timing of the transfer after the coaching change was made,” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley told the Post-Gazette.

Michael Tomlin transferred to Shady Side Academy after playing football at North Catholic. His younger brother, Mason, was deemed eligible at Shady Side without a hearing because he did not play football at North Catholic.

Joey Porter Jr. and Amosis Porter have transferred to North Alleghany (Wexford, Pa.). The families live in that district. Will Rogers, another of Porter’s nephews, has been granted eligibility because he did not play football at North Catholic.