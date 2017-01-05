Wrestling, basketball events set for weekend

Here’s a look at some of the top high school wrestling and basketball events scheduled for this weekend:

* The Jefferson County Tournament of Champions wrestling event is set for Friday and Saturday at Fairdale.

Wrestling is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday and resume at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Finals are tentatively set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

St. Xavier won the event last year and currently is ranked No. 2 in the state by KentuckyWrestling.com.

Here are the complete Top 25 team rankings: 1. Union County, 2. St. Xavier, 3. Woodford County, 4. Johnson Central, 5. Walton-Verona, 6. John Hardin, 7. Madison Central, 8. Simon Kenton, 9. Christian County, 10. Campbell County, 11. LaRue County, 12. Oldham County, 13. Male, 14. Wayne County, 15. Calloway County, 16. Meade County, 17. North Oldham, 18. Jeffersontown, 19. Scott, 20. Dixie Heights, 21. Cooper, 22. Fort Campbell, 23. North Hardin, 24. Doss, 25. Fern Creek.

* The No. 2-ranked Trinity (13-1) and St. Xavier (9-4) boys basketball teams will hold their annual game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Broadbent Arena.

* The No. 2 Trinity and No. 5 Fern Creek boys basketball teams will represent Louisville in the 1st State Bank of Kentucky New Year’s Basketball Bash at Muhlenberg County.

Here is the schedule (all times EST):

* Friday – Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkinsville (girls), 7 p.m.; Muhlenberg County vs. Henderson County, 9.

* Saturday – Hopkinsville vs. Fern Creek, 5 p.m.; Muhlenberg County vs. Trinity, 7; Bowling Green vs. Dixie Heights, 9.

* The No. 4 Ballard and Waggener boys basketball teams will represent Louisville in Saturday’s Kentucky-Indiana Hall of Fame Challenge at New Castle, Indiana.

Here is the schedule: Mason County vs. Greenfield-Central (Ind.) (girls), 11 a.m.; Bardstown vs. West Washington (Ind.), 1 p.m.; Franklin County vs. Cloverdale (Ind.), 3; Waggener vs. Oak Hill (Ind.), 5; Ballard vs. Connersville (Ind.), 7.

* The Whitefield Academy boys basketball team will host the Down Syndrome Louisville Classic on Saturday.

Here is the schedule: Christian Academy vs. Rock Creek (Ind.), 11:30 a.m.; Butler County vs. North Oldham, 1:15 p.m.; Special Olympics game, 3; Butler vs. Lincoln County, 4:30; North Bullitt vs. Christian Academy (Ind.), 6:15; Whitefield Academy vs. Iroquois, 8.