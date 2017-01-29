Wrestling Wrestling: Brownsburg wins Avon Sectional By Jim Ayello/IndyStar January 28, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email High School Wrestling, wrestling, Indianapolis, Avon High School (Avon IN), Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg IN), Wrestling, Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News News HS wrestling sectionals: What to know News Indiana High School Athletes of the Week (Dec. 26-31) News Avon wrestler sets sky-high aspirations on the mat 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest