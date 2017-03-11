Menu
Wrestling

Wrestling Dream Team, all-area team

Meet the 2017 LSJ high school wrestling Dream Team.

Meet the 2017 LSJ high school wrestling Dream Team.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Bret Fedewa (St. Johns sr., 152): 53-0 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion

Kolin Leyrer (Holt sr., 160): 41-2 record, Division 1 state champion, regional champion, district champion

Lucas McFarland (DeWitt sr., 160): 54-2 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Byars (DeWitt): Led the Panthers to their first regional championship in school history.

WRESTLING DREAM TEAM

103–Andrew Hughes (Grand Ledge fr.): 46-3 record, 4th at Division 1 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

112–Anthony Gallagher (Perry sr.): 48-3 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

119–Emilio Sanchez (St. Johns sr.): 30-10 record5th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

125–Jacob Spiess (Perry jr.): 52-7 record, 3rd at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

130–Chris Fauson (Charlotte jr.): 40-2 record, 2nd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

135–James Whitaker (St. Johns so.): 35-8 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

140–Trent Lashuay (St. Johns sr.): 32-7 record, 2nd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

145–Austin O’Hearon (Eaton Rapids jr.): 48-3 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion

152–Sam York (DeWitt jr.): 55-3 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

160–Dylan Briggs (Corunna sr.): 46-4 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd regional, 3rd district

171–Daniel Thompson (Lakewood sr.): 44-2 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

189–Brad Wilton (Mason sr.): 52-4 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

215–Trevor Piggott (Ionia sr.): 56-2 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion

285–Luke Tromp (Lakewood sr.): 42-7 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

ALL-AREA WRESTLERS

103

Jamison Ward (Carson City-Crystal fr.): 52-3 record, 2nd at Division 4 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Nolan Datema (Carson City-Crystal so.): 47-11 record, 6th at Division 4 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rddistrict

Brendon Smith (St. Johns so.): 20-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 4th regional, 4th district

112

Cole Janes (Grand Ledge sr.): 35-9 record, 8th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Brendan Zelenka (St. Johns jr.): 32-5 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Cameron Mahlich (Ionia sr.): 37-6 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district

119

Daryn Shepler (Carson City-Crystal so.): 40-16 record, 6th at Division 4 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Cole Jackson (Lakewood jr.): 37-9 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion

Alex Kingsley (Grand Ledge so.): 29-14 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 2nd regionals, 3rd district

125

Kaleob Whitford (St. Johns so.): 16-6 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Jon Maag (Lakewood jr.): 32-9 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion

130

Jack Snauko (Grand Ledge sr.): 43-4 record, 4th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Quenten Hall (DeWitt so.): 50-10 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Trevor Briggs (Corunna so.): 44-13 record, 5th at Division 3 state tournament, 4th regional, 3rd district

135

Caleb Fish (Eaton Rapids fr.): 45-9 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Alex Rosas (Alma jr.): 46-10 record, 8th at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion

Karson Kost (Grand Ledge so.): 29-10 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion

140

JD Greathouse (Mason sr.): 47-9 record, 6th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district

Kilian Southworth (DeWitt jr.): 47-13 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

Quintin Lopez (Williamston sr.): 37-16, 6th at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district

145

Hunter George (Eaton Rapids sr.): 45-8 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Sage Gonzales (Alma sr.): 56-5 record, 3rd at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd place regional, district champion

Cross Gonzalez (St. Johns jr.): 31-11 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion

152

Adam Hall (Holt sr.): 40-7 record, 7th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Vern Fields (Lakewood fr.): 27-17 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 4th regional, district champion

Hayden Maus (Portland sr.): 31-8 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, 2nd district

160

Johnathan Stid (Dansville sr.): 38-7 record, 2nd at Division 4 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Owen Guilford (Portland so.): 45-7 record, 4th at Division 3 state tournament, 4th regional, 2nd district

Joe Vondrasek (Owosso sr.): 39-10 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 3rd district

171

Gabe Larner (DeWitt sr.): 51-3 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Tristen Schultz (Eaton Rapids sr.): 26-6 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Kolten Lauer (Perry sr.): 51-4 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion

189

Nevin Brittain (Haslett sr.): 33-8 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district

Jaylen Deberry (Holt sr.): 38-8 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 4th regional, district champion

Zachary Morris (Ovid-Elsie jr.): 33-5 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion

215

Luke Cortez (Corunna sr.): 24-5 record, 5th at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Ben Surato (Mason jr.): 42-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 4th regional, 2nd district

Justin Bloom (Williamston sr.): 26-15 record, 8th at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd regional, 4th district

285

Riley Smith (Mason jr.): 50-6 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Collin Lewis (Eaton Rapids sr.): 41-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Nic Lloyd (Grand Ledge sr.): 38-5 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion

ALL-AREA COACHES

Division 1 – Rocky Shaft (Holt): Led the Rams to a CAAC Blue title and the regional tournament

Division 2 – Derek Phillips (St. Johns): Led the Redwings to a CAAC Red championship and a trip to the state quarterfinals

Division 3 – Bob Veitch (Lakewood): Led the Vikings to the state quarterfinals

Division 4 – Kacy Datema (Carson City-Crystal): Led the Eagles to the state quarterfinals

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.

