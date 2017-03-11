Wrestling Dream Team, all-area team

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Bret Fedewa (St. Johns sr., 152): 53-0 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion

Kolin Leyrer (Holt sr., 160): 41-2 record, Division 1 state champion, regional champion, district champion

Lucas McFarland (DeWitt sr., 160): 54-2 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Byars (DeWitt): Led the Panthers to their first regional championship in school history.

WRESTLING DREAM TEAM

103–Andrew Hughes (Grand Ledge fr.): 46-3 record, 4th at Division 1 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

112–Anthony Gallagher (Perry sr.): 48-3 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

119–Emilio Sanchez (St. Johns sr.): 30-10 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

125–Jacob Spiess (Perry jr.): 52-7 record, 3rd at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

130–Chris Fauson (Charlotte jr.): 40-2 record, 2nd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

135–James Whitaker (St. Johns so.): 35-8 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

140–Trent Lashuay (St. Johns sr.): 32-7 record, 2nd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

145–Austin O’Hearon (Eaton Rapids jr.): 48-3 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion

152–Sam York (DeWitt jr.): 55-3 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

160–Dylan Briggs (Corunna sr.): 46-4 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd regional, 3rd district

171–Daniel Thompson (Lakewood sr.): 44-2 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

189–Brad Wilton (Mason sr.): 52-4 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

215–Trevor Piggott (Ionia sr.): 56-2 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion

285–Luke Tromp (Lakewood sr.): 42-7 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

ALL-AREA WRESTLERS

103

Jamison Ward (Carson City-Crystal fr.): 52-3 record, 2nd at Division 4 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Nolan Datema (Carson City-Crystal so.): 47-11 record, 6th at Division 4 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rddistrict

Brendon Smith (St. Johns so.): 20-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 4th regional, 4th district

112

Cole Janes (Grand Ledge sr.): 35-9 record, 8th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Brendan Zelenka (St. Johns jr.): 32-5 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Cameron Mahlich (Ionia sr.): 37-6 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district

119

Daryn Shepler (Carson City-Crystal so.): 40-16 record, 6th at Division 4 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Cole Jackson (Lakewood jr.): 37-9 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion

Alex Kingsley (Grand Ledge so.): 29-14 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 2nd regionals, 3rd district

125

Kaleob Whitford (St. Johns so.): 16-6 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Jon Maag (Lakewood jr.): 32-9 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion

130

Jack Snauko (Grand Ledge sr.): 43-4 record, 4th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Quenten Hall (DeWitt so.): 50-10 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Trevor Briggs (Corunna so.): 44-13 record, 5th at Division 3 state tournament, 4th regional, 3rd district

135

Caleb Fish (Eaton Rapids fr.): 45-9 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Alex Rosas (Alma jr.): 46-10 record, 8th at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion

Karson Kost (Grand Ledge so.): 29-10 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion

140

JD Greathouse (Mason sr.): 47-9 record, 6th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district

Kilian Southworth (DeWitt jr.): 47-13 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district

Quintin Lopez (Williamston sr.): 37-16, 6th at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district

145

Hunter George (Eaton Rapids sr.): 45-8 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Sage Gonzales (Alma sr.): 56-5 record, 3rd at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd place regional, district champion

Cross Gonzalez (St. Johns jr.): 31-11 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion

152

Adam Hall (Holt sr.): 40-7 record, 7th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion

Vern Fields (Lakewood fr.): 27-17 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 4th regional, district champion

Hayden Maus (Portland sr.): 31-8 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, 2nd district

160

Johnathan Stid (Dansville sr.): 38-7 record, 2nd at Division 4 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Owen Guilford (Portland so.): 45-7 record, 4th at Division 3 state tournament, 4th regional, 2nd district

Joe Vondrasek (Owosso sr.): 39-10 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 3rd district

171

Gabe Larner (DeWitt sr.): 51-3 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Tristen Schultz (Eaton Rapids sr.): 26-6 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Kolten Lauer (Perry sr.): 51-4 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion

189

Nevin Brittain (Haslett sr.): 33-8 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district

Jaylen Deberry (Holt sr.): 38-8 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 4th regional, district champion

Zachary Morris (Ovid-Elsie jr.): 33-5 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion

215

Luke Cortez (Corunna sr.): 24-5 record, 5th at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Ben Surato (Mason jr.): 42-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 4th regional, 2nd district

Justin Bloom (Williamston sr.): 26-15 record, 8th at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd regional, 4th district

285

Riley Smith (Mason jr.): 50-6 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion

Collin Lewis (Eaton Rapids sr.): 41-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district

Nic Lloyd (Grand Ledge sr.): 38-5 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion

ALL-AREA COACHES

Division 1 – Rocky Shaft (Holt): Led the Rams to a CAAC Blue title and the regional tournament

Division 2 – Derek Phillips (St. Johns): Led the Redwings to a CAAC Red championship and a trip to the state quarterfinals

Division 3 – Bob Veitch (Lakewood): Led the Vikings to the state quarterfinals

Division 4 – Kacy Datema (Carson City-Crystal): Led the Eagles to the state quarterfinals

