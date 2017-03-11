Wrestling Dream Team, all-area team

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Bret Fedewa (St. Johns sr., 152): 53-0 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion
Kolin Leyrer (Holt sr., 160): 41-2 record, Division 1 state champion, regional champion, district champion
Lucas McFarland (DeWitt sr., 160): 54-2 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Byars (DeWitt): Led the Panthers to their first regional championship in school history.
WRESTLING DREAM TEAM
103–Andrew Hughes (Grand Ledge fr.): 46-3 record, 4th at Division 1 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
112–Anthony Gallagher (Perry sr.): 48-3 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
119–Emilio Sanchez (St. Johns sr.): 30-10 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district
125–Jacob Spiess (Perry jr.): 52-7 record, 3rd at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district
130–Chris Fauson (Charlotte jr.): 40-2 record, 2nd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
135–James Whitaker (St. Johns so.): 35-8 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion
140–Trent Lashuay (St. Johns sr.): 32-7 record, 2nd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
145–Austin O’Hearon (Eaton Rapids jr.): 48-3 record, Division 2 state champion, regional champion, district champion
152–Sam York (DeWitt jr.): 55-3 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
160–Dylan Briggs (Corunna sr.): 46-4 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd regional, 3rd district
171–Daniel Thompson (Lakewood sr.): 44-2 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
189–Brad Wilton (Mason sr.): 52-4 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district
215–Trevor Piggott (Ionia sr.): 56-2 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion
285–Luke Tromp (Lakewood sr.): 42-7 record, 2nd at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
ALL-AREA WRESTLERS
103
Jamison Ward (Carson City-Crystal fr.): 52-3 record, 2nd at Division 4 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Nolan Datema (Carson City-Crystal so.): 47-11 record, 6th at Division 4 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rddistrict
Brendon Smith (St. Johns so.): 20-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 4th regional, 4th district
112
Cole Janes (Grand Ledge sr.): 35-9 record, 8th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion
Brendan Zelenka (St. Johns jr.): 32-5 record, 3rd at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Cameron Mahlich (Ionia sr.): 37-6 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district
119
Daryn Shepler (Carson City-Crystal so.): 40-16 record, 6th at Division 4 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion
Cole Jackson (Lakewood jr.): 37-9 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion
Alex Kingsley (Grand Ledge so.): 29-14 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 2nd regionals, 3rd district
125
Kaleob Whitford (St. Johns so.): 16-6 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district
Jon Maag (Lakewood jr.): 32-9 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion
130
Jack Snauko (Grand Ledge sr.): 43-4 record, 4th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion
Quenten Hall (DeWitt so.): 50-10 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district
Trevor Briggs (Corunna so.): 44-13 record, 5th at Division 3 state tournament, 4th regional, 3rd district
135
Caleb Fish (Eaton Rapids fr.): 45-9 record, 5th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Alex Rosas (Alma jr.): 46-10 record, 8th at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion
Karson Kost (Grand Ledge so.): 29-10 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 3rd regional, district champion
140
JD Greathouse (Mason sr.): 47-9 record, 6th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district
Kilian Southworth (DeWitt jr.): 47-13 record, 4th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, 3rd district
Quintin Lopez (Williamston sr.): 37-16, 6th at Division 3 state tournament, 3rd regional, 2nd district
145
Hunter George (Eaton Rapids sr.): 45-8 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district
Sage Gonzales (Alma sr.): 56-5 record, 3rd at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd place regional, district champion
Cross Gonzalez (St. Johns jr.): 31-11 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, 3rd regional, district champion
152
Adam Hall (Holt sr.): 40-7 record, 7th at Division 1 state tournament, 2nd regional, district champion
Vern Fields (Lakewood fr.): 27-17 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 4th regional, district champion
Hayden Maus (Portland sr.): 31-8 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, 2nd district
160
Johnathan Stid (Dansville sr.): 38-7 record, 2nd at Division 4 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Owen Guilford (Portland so.): 45-7 record, 4th at Division 3 state tournament, 4th regional, 2nd district
Joe Vondrasek (Owosso sr.): 39-10 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 3rd district
171
Gabe Larner (DeWitt sr.): 51-3 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Tristen Schultz (Eaton Rapids sr.): 26-6 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district
Kolten Lauer (Perry sr.): 51-4 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion
189
Nevin Brittain (Haslett sr.): 33-8 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, 2nd regional, 2nd district
Jaylen Deberry (Holt sr.): 38-8 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 4th regional, district champion
Zachary Morris (Ovid-Elsie jr.): 33-5 record, Division 3 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion
215
Luke Cortez (Corunna sr.): 24-5 record, 5th at Division 3 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Ben Surato (Mason jr.): 42-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 4th regional, 2nd district
Justin Bloom (Williamston sr.): 26-15 record, 8th at Division 3 state tournament, 2nd regional, 4th district
285
Riley Smith (Mason jr.): 50-6 record, 7th at Division 2 state tournament, regional champion, district champion
Collin Lewis (Eaton Rapids sr.): 41-12 record, Division 2 state qualifier, 3rd regional, 2nd district
Nic Lloyd (Grand Ledge sr.): 38-5 record, Division 1 state qualifier, 2nd regional, district champion
ALL-AREA COACHES
Division 1 – Rocky Shaft (Holt): Led the Rams to a CAAC Blue title and the regional tournament
Division 2 – Derek Phillips (St. Johns): Led the Redwings to a CAAC Red championship and a trip to the state quarterfinals
Division 3 – Bob Veitch (Lakewood): Led the Vikings to the state quarterfinals
Division 4 – Kacy Datema (Carson City-Crystal): Led the Eagles to the state quarterfinals
