Wrestling finals: 8th tiebreaker propels Richmond to Division 3 title

MT. PLEASANT – Richmond’s Hayden Bastian won a 4-3 decision on a last-minute takedown at 130 pounds to tie defending champion Dundee at 28-28.

Then the waiting began Saturday at Central Michigan’s McGuirk Arena.

Officials reached the eighth tiebreaker before announcing Richmond as the Division 3 state champion.

Criteria H awards victory to the team that totaled the most points on first points in the 14 matches. Richmond won that category 17-9 to earn the program’s eighth team title since 2000.

“We had kids like Hayden (Bastian) that is unranked but takes out a good kid; Eric Barr (152) did the same,” said Richmond coach Brandon Day. “We just have good kids that battle hard and love each other.”

Dundee built a sizeable lead through seven matches before Richmond (29-2) won four consecutive weight classes – Colton McKiernan at 215, Tyler Marion at 285, Austin Kilburn at 103 and Roy Costello at 112 to battle back.

Division 2: Warren Woods Tower fell short in its bid for its first state championship.

Lowell won the final two matches to capture its fourth consecutive Division 2 championship, 32-21. Jeff Leach beat Brandon Harger at 125 pounds and Channing Perry scored a major decision over Ryan Daniel at 130.

“We didn’t feel a whole lot of pressure,” Tower coach Greg Mayer said. “I don’t think they wrestled tight. I think they wrestled well, just not good enough. From a pressure standpoint I thought it was minimal.

“But I hope they take away the memories of each other, the time they shared with each other throughout the course of this season, and this as the culminating event. They had a great season and no one can take that away from them.”

Tower (28-1) won five matches, but a five-win swing in the middle of the match by Lowell proved to be too much.

“We wrestled hard and we wrestled good,” Mayer added. “There were a couple matches we were hopeful we’d fare a little better in but we didn’t, in the upper weights, and we hoped to gain some bonus points in the lower weights. But that’s not here nor there. We wrestled great but just came up a little short.”

Div. 4: Four years and counting.

That’s how many consecutive times Hudson and New Lothrop have faced off in the Division 4 state championship, the longest running rivalry in the state.

Add a sixth title for Hudson, a 51-13 winner over three-time defending champion New Lothrop.

It was a special win for senior Tylor Grames, who led off the match by beating top-ranked Eric Birchmeier, 5-1, at 189. Grames lamented the past three years as team runner-up.

“I think the tone set us up for victory, I honestly do,” Grames saiad about leading off. “I was (ranked) No. 2, he’s No. 1. I had to stay focused. I came out on top and got the team amped up and positive.”

Stars and stripes: Each round of the wrestling finals were kicked off with the national anthem sung by a veteran of war, coaching and officiating. Jim McCloughan of South Haven coached football and baseball for 38 years, coached wrestling for 22 years and has been a wrestling mat official for the last 25 years. He’s a Vietnam War veteran who served as a combat medic and was approved to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor by Congress and President Obama just two days before Christmas, but hasn’t received it in person yet.